One month until National Tree Day, register now for local event

There is one month to go until we haul out the BBQ and get planting at National Tree Day 2024 in Forbes and Parkes!
Central West Lachlan Landcare are once again working with Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils to deliver National Tree Day activities.
I already have two of our regular families registered for Parkes a month out.
Nice work people!
Obviously the thought of a fresh sausage sanga and volunteering is getting you enthused. Fabulous!
We are pleased to be heading out to Forbes Recycling and Waste Depot on Saturday, July 27 to expand the green buffer around this redeveloping site.
Forbes Shire Council are changing the focus from landfill to resource recovery and we are excited to be able to contribute to this project.
We are heading back out to the Parkes Wetlands for planting on Sunday, July 28. This area has evolved beautifully since our last planting at the site.
Parkes' former Sewage Treatment Plant maturation ponds are now taking shape as a high-value, hydrologically complex wetland, capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora.
Our plantings work in with the naturally occurring Fuzzy Box species that occur in the area surrounding Akuna Road.
This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, plant a tree or shrub, create some memories and meet new people.
At both sites, we kick off at 10am and we will be cranking up the barbecue for lunch, so we would really appreciate registrations via the Planet Ark website.
From the research undertaken by Planet Ark, it was found that Australians spend just three per cent of their week in nature, yet almost three hours a day on their phones, primarily on social media.
In an age where people are spending more time indoors immersed in technology, we explored the possibilities of bringing nature and technology together.
Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10am at Forbes Recycling and Waste Depot. Find out more details via our social media or the Planet Ark website.
You can register at treeday.planetark.org/site/10029716
If you can't register online, please contact me at cwllandcare@gmail.com or 0418 611 053.
