Two Forbes pharmacy assistants in the top 12 for NSW

Two Forbes Pharmacy Assistants are excelling in their line of work being nominated as two of 12 finalists in the NSW Pharmacy Assistant of the Year Award for 2024.
This is Kylie Armour's second time being nominated for this prestigious award from her 23 years of experience in the job and becoming an important asset in the Forbes Community.
"I just really love helping people and being a part of the community, it's just lovely especially in rural pharmacy," Kylie said.
"It's been 23 years this year since I've been in Pharmacy so everybody knows me, I know everybody and it's just lovely because you become a part of everyone's family."
Brianna Celledoni has just celebrated her two year work anniversary at Flannery's Pharmacy as a pharmacy assistant and is proving to be one of the best with her nomination.
"I definitely really enjoy what I do for work and I have lots of really good friendly connections to our customers here at the Pharmacy," Brianna said.
"I celebrated my two year work anniversary only this month and so I'm very happy that I've got lots of customers that know me by name and come and ask for me at the pharmacy."
The two pharmacy assistants were nominated by their pharmacies: Kylie, Life Pharmacy Forbes and Brianna, Flannery's Pharmacy Forbes for their outstanding work over the last 12 months.
The ladies then had to answer a series of questions explaining why they think they deserve to win Pharmacy Assistant of the Year for NSW and how they go above and beyond helping customers in the pharmacy industry.
Kylie and Brianna's answers were picked out of 400 nominations across the state as 10-15 finalists were chosen out of each state.
"It's really exciting that Kylie at Life Pharmacy and myself have been nominated," Brianna said.
"It's pretty cool for two girls in Forbes to be nominated all over the NSW state for pharmacy assistant. I think it's pretty good to show that the Forbes community have lots of really good staff members here and we know what we're talking about," Brianna said.
On Wednesday, June 26 they participated in a three hour virtual State Workshop, strengthening their skills in the pharmacy industry and then participated in an online interview which decided who the 2024 NSW Pharmacy Assistant of the year will be.
Unfortunately neither of the ladies were successful and the 2024 NSW Pharmacy Assistant of the Year was awarded to Aidan Kassi from Amcal Pharmacy Kings Cross Centre who will now represent NSW in the Pharmacy Assistant program.
"I'm really grateful for being nominated and the opportunity I'm really excited about," Kylie said.
Pharmacy owner Sarah Hazel said everyone at Life Pharmacy is extremely proud of the ladies and how great it is to have two finalists from a little town of Forbes.
"We're so proud of Kylie and Brianna we're just so thrilled we have two finalists in Forbes. They're already winners to us," Sarah said.
