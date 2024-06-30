Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two Forbes pharmacy assistants in the top 12 for NSW

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Forbes Pharmacy Assistants are excelling in their line of work being nominated as two of 12 finalists in the NSW Pharmacy Assistant of the Year Award for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.