Wyangala target 91 per cent by end July

June 28 2024 - 2:16pm
Water spilling from Wyangala Dam. Picture WaterNSW
The storage level of Wyangala Dam will be gradually reduced to 91% by the end of July to provide a flood mitigation buffer while work continues to repair significant flood damage to embankments at Lake Brewster and Brewster Weir, downstream on the Lachlan River.

