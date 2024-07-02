State levy to be added to local cemetery fees

There will be an additional fee for burial or cremation in our cemeteries with the introduction of an interment services levy by the NSW Government.
Forbes Shire councillors were informed of the levy, which will be added to the local schedule of fees and charges, at their June meeting.
The additional fees are: $41 per cremation; $63 per ash interment; and $156 per burial.
Forbes Shire Council says it will have to pass the fees on to the community, adding them to the fees and charges for the cemetery and placing them on public exhibition for 28 days.
There is an exemption for services for children under 12, stillborn children and miscarriages.
The levy will fund the cost of the industry regulator - Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW - to deliver better outcomes for the community and support industry to meet new licensing standards. It applies to all active industry operators from July 1, 2024.
While the Government's fact sheet states the levy represents a less than 1.6 per cent cost of a $10,000 burial, Local Government NSW has described it as the latest example of cost-shifting onto local government.
"The announcement of this new impost on councils and communities also makes a mockery of the NSW Government's commitment to seriously consider the impacts of cost shifting, and comes at the same time the NSW parliament is undertaking hearings for its review of local government financial sustainability," LGNSW President Cr Darriea Turley AM said.
The State Government announced the levy just before Easter this year.
At the time, LGNSW called on the Government to fund the regulation from its core budget rather than seek to recoup cost from operators, including local councils.
Now its imminent implementation has been confirmed.
"Our councils will not have time to properly exhibit and approve any fee increase to cover this, as required under the Local Government Act," Cr Turley said.
"At the same time, we simply cannot absorb this levy into current operational budgets.
"Respectful and affordable interment services are a critical public service provided by local government cemetery operators.
"LGNSW calls on the Premier to step in and reverse this Government decision to impose a burial and cremation tax on the community, particularly during a cost of living crisis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.