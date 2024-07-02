Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
State levy to be added to local cemetery fees

July 3 2024 - 8:00am
A new interment levy has been imposed by the NSW Government.
There will be an additional fee for burial or cremation in our cemeteries with the introduction of an interment services levy by the NSW Government.

Local News

