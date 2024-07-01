Forbes Advocate
Pick it up: dog poo dispensers added to Lake Forbes bins

July 1 2024 - 1:44pm
Walking your dog around Lake Forbes? Look out for these little green baggies on the bins and pick up after your pet. Picture Forbes Shire Council
Six dog waste disposal bag dispensers have been installed around Lake Forbes.

