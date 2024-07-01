Pick it up: dog poo dispensers added to Lake Forbes bins

Six dog waste disposal bag dispensers have been installed around Lake Forbes.
Dog walkers will find the green baggies attached to silver council bins by the walking paths around the lake.
A report to the June council meetings, from Town Presentation and Facilities, says that Council will now monitor usage, environmental impact, and community feedback on this initiative.
In other news from the same team, six faulty lights on the walking path between Lachlan and Show streets have been replaced with LED lights.
The final sets of new tables and chairs funded under the NSW Public Legacy Grant are being installed around the western end of the Lake.
