Congratulations to our Hidden Treasure, Helen Westwood

One of our local treasures has been added to the State's Hidden Treasures Honour Roll of incredible rural women.
Helen Westwood worked for Legacy for 18 years, when Lachlan Legacy had its headquarters in Forbes, and has continued to support its vital work as a volunteer.
For Mrs Westwood, who's also involved in CanAssist and Meals on Wheels, it's all about getting in and doing what needs to be done as a member of our beautiful community.
Legacy Australia was founded on a promise from one digger to another - to look after his wife and children - and has been supporting veterans' families since 1923.
It continues to fulfil that promise.
When Mrs Westwood started as office manager in Forbes in 2000 Lachlan Legacy supported some 400 women across the region whose husbands had served their country.
Mrs Westwood was the first point of connection for many: always there to listen, to care, and to then find that way to help.
Working with both those community members and the Legacy volunteers was something she enjoyed immensely.
"I really was very emotional when I did retire (although) I knew it was time," Mrs Westwood said.
Helen and her late husband Maurie raised their family in Forbes and were always community minded and involved.
Maurie was a Legatee and served as chair of the branch, so they were heavily involved in the organisation of the Forbes leg of Legacy's centenary torch relay in 2023.
On Maurie's passing, Helen continued the work and the torch's journey through Forbes and lighting of the cauldron was a very special occasion.
Member for Orange Philip Donato MP, with Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM, congratulated Mrs Westwood at a function in Forbes.
Also honoured on the day was Parkes' Carly Jayet, a registered psychologist and business consultant who is a well-regarded critical trauma responder - whose has given hundreds of hours of her time and insight including in the wake of the 2022 floods.
Mr Donato thanked both at a morning tea function at Forbes Shire Council, recognising and thanking them for their contribution to their communities.
From there, Mrs Westwood continued down the street to deliver Meals on Wheels as scheduled.
"That's what you do," she believes. "It's nice to give a bit back because it's a beautiful community."
