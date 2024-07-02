New Nyrang Creek Bridge open, after 2022 flood destruction

The new Nyrang Creek Bridge is open.
The bridge, on the Eugowra-Canowindra road, was washed out in the November 2022 flood event, and the new version is bigger and rated to withstand bigger flood events.
In announcing the opening, Cabonne Council said it had emphasised the importance of enhancing the bridge's design to mitigate safety risks associated with the original structure.
The new bridge is larger and designed for a one in 20-year flood.
The Nyrang Creek Bridge Replacement was funded by the NSW Government's Essential Public Asset Reconstruction Works.
Reconstruction started earlier this year after being endorsed by Transport for NSW and finding a suitable tender for the design and construction work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.