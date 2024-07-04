Red Bend presents Legally Blonde the Musical

Red Bend students took us on a journey to Harvard when they brought Legally Blonde the Musical to the stage on the weekend.
Director Melanie Anderson was delighted with the way the production had come together and drawn audiences for two big nights - Saturday and Sunday - at the College.
Gabriella Pereira starred as sorority president Elle, who follows her love interest Warner to law school. She doesn't get her man - Warner, anyway - but she does triumph.
Students from Year 7 through to seniors, some new to theatre and some with stage experience, were involved in the show which the College community has been working on for months now.
The songs, the scenes, the costumes and sets - it all came together on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's just such a fun show, the kids really enjoyed it and the songs just get stuck in your head," Ms Anderson said.
"I didn't actually choose what we were going to do because I only came along this year ... but I could not have chosen a better musical to do."
It was a challenge, with a lot of songs to learn and plenty of involved set changes and choreography.
College staff led the set and costume design, with Year 12 art students helping with some of the props and artworks, and mentored students in lighting and sound.
"Then we had the backstage crew who are completely integral to how the whole thing runs, bringing all the set pieces on and off like a well-oiled machine by the end," Ms Anderson said.
Although they simplified it as much as possible, there was one song that involved three set changes - and some clever choreography for the chorus performers.
"They've put in a lot of work and did a really great job as well," Ms Anderson said.
Momentum has built through this term with rehearsals at least twice a week - and some Sundays as well.
For director, cast and crew it was 100 per cent worth it - congratulations to everyone on a great show!
