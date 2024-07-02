All the fun of Chillfest, with holiday activities coming up

Ice skating and an inflatable igloo were features of Chillfest 2024, the fun family night that is part of Forbes' winter solstice celebrations.
Only 200 tickets were available, they booked out and by 7:30pm more than 120 people had come in to try the ice skating. The new igloo and the chill zone were a hit with kids and families under the spotlights.
Missed out on the fun? Don't worry the Forbes Youth Action Team will be hosting a range of activities during the July school holidays for your to enjoy.
Activities range from a fun inflatables games day, yoga, painting and flower workshops, youth centre drop in day and a mini golf excursion.
There are limited spots available for a range of activities so make sure you register to ensure you don't miss out.
Visit the Forbes Shire Council website for more details about each activity and registration https://www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/community/community-services-and-information/families-and-youth-services/youth-programs
For more information you can contact the Forbes Youth Action Team on 68502300 or youth@forbes.nsw.gov.au
