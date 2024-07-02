Bowlie to host mixed pairs carnival weekend

One one of the major bowls tournaments at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club will take centre stage this weekend with the staging of the Mixes Pairs carnival.
The extremely popular tournament will host players from Lake Cargelligo to Lithgow to Wagga to Gulgong.
The weekend will not only be good for the 'Bowlie' but with so many visitors a financial benefit for the whole of Forbes.
Following on from this weekend will be another long time major with the staging of the Ben Hall Pairs on Saturday and Sunday August 17/18.
On the local scene there is sure to be plenty of interest in the final of the Minor Pairs where it takes on a similar scene as to the final of the Minor Singles with brothers-in-law Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and Shane 'Booza' Bolam involved.
On that occasion 'Booza' prevailed 26-20 but as he stated earlier this week, 'He (Pooch) will be out to get me this time, that's for sure'. 'Booza' will have Shayne Staines as his lead while Brett Davenport will lead for 'Pooch'.
With the carnival this weekend it is planned to have the club final the following weekend. Stay tuned for date and time.
As reported above the final is now set in Minor Pairs after last weekend with Shayne and Shane continuing their good of form winning their semi-final 26-13 over Paul Doust and Scott McKellar in 20 ends.
The two S's jumped out to lead 5-0 after only three ends and continued to dominate from there on leading 16-3 after nine, 20-9 after 15 securing their win with a couple of threes on end 18 and the last.
The draw for the Major Fours was completed on Monday with times of play all displayed on the bowls notice board.
Plenty of smiles last WEDNESDAY morning with 30 taking to the green where card draw winners were Sue Smith and Geoff West cruising home 28-8 over Therese Davis and Michael Coles in 18 ends. They had to finish hard only in front 10-6 at half time.
Runners-up were Bill Looney and Barry White who had a slightly tougher assignment winning 18-11 in another 18 end game over John Browne and Bill O'Connell leading 10-4 after nine.
It was a 13-all draw over 16 ends in the game between Angela Dent and Geoff Coles who shared honours with Robyn Mattiske and John Baass. It was close, 9-all after 11 before Angela and Geoff had to score 4-0 on the last three ends for the draw.
Ann Nixon 'still has it' leading for Kerry Dunstan to win 14-11 in 16 over Fred Vogelsang and Sid Morris in another game where little separated the two combinations all game.
In triples Leslie Dunstan, Steve Frost and Lyn Simmonds won 16-9 over Colleen Leibech, Graham Rice and Noel Jolliffe in 14 very social ends. The winners looked good at 13-1 after eight.
The remaining two games were one-siders. Jason Howell and Barry Shine won 30-8 in 22 over Bill Scott and 'Pineapple' Peter Mackay who could only manage ones in a frustrating game when able to score.
In the last Dale Scott and the talented Lyall Strudwick won 32-10 in 22 over Paul Doust and Kerry Roach finishing best after they only led 11-8 at half time. 18-0 in the last eight ends. Heading to Flint St Butchery as in-club winners, Dale Scott and Barry Shine.
Four games last THURSDAY afternoon where the winning and losing rink was all in one, rink 5, which had Bob Grant and Dale Scott winning 31-13 in 22 ends over Jason Howell and Laurie Crouch.
They led 18-4 after eight while the closest score was 18-8 after 11 and 22-12 at the end of 16.
Eugowra's best Max Vincent and Bruce Jones arrived with top form to win 27-10 also in 22 over Angie Dwyer and Brian Asimus leading 16-6 after 11.
Cheree Vincent and Viv Russell held on to win 18-17 over Paul Doust and Al Phillips leading 8-3 after eight then 17-9 before the last five ends were dominated by Paul and Al but to no avail.
It was just as close in triples with Lindy Bokeyar, Allan Hilder and Denny Byrnes scraping home 18-17 in 18 ends over Warrick Neville, Darryl Griffith and Peter Hocking. The winners didn't look good after eight behind 4-11 but a six on the next got them back into the game where thy finished with 5-0 over the last two ends.
The jackpot of $600 still stands. Resting touchers recorded by Al Phillips and Angie Dwyer. Raspberry to Paul Doust.
A bit of wet and cold did not deter eight keen players on SUNDAY morning where Warrick Neville and Al Phillips got the better of Grahame Riley and John Cutler winning 15-13 played over the scheduled 16 ends. Before drinks they were behind 6-7 before a couple of threes helped them to finish best.
Angie Dwyer and Pat O'Neill played well to win 19-10 over Jason Howell and Mick Merritt leading 10-4 before half time drinks.
For a change no resting touchers and raspberry awards while cook winners were John Cutler, Pat O'Neill, Sally, Mick Merritt, Al Phillips, Cheree Vincent and Clint Hurford.
