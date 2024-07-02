Bowlie to host mixed pairs carnival weekend

It was just as close in triples with Lindy Bokeyar, Allan Hilder and Denny Byrnes scraping home 18-17 in 18 ends over Warrick Neville, Darryl Griffith and Peter Hocking. The winners didn't look good after eight behind 4-11 but a six on the next got them back into the game where thy finished with 5-0 over the last two ends.