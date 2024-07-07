Netball clinic raising funds for The Kids Cancer Project

Looking for something to do during the school holidays?
Head to the Forbes netball courts on Thursday, July 16 and participate in the holiday netball clinic.
This is not just for registered neballers, but for all junior boys and girls looking for something to do during the school holidays.
To add to the fun on the courts, the morning will also be a fundraiser for The Kids Cancer Project, where vital research is undertaken to tackle childhood cancer.
The netball clinic will begin at 10am with NetSetGo ages 6 to 9 years till 11:30am.
Juniors from 9 to 12 years will begin their netball clinic at 11:30am till 1pm.
Cost for the session is just $10 (cash only), and a free ball is included to add to the value.
All money raised on the morning will be donated to The Kids Cancer Project.
A mini market stall will also be operating to add to the fundraising total with delicious baking and preserves, as well as juicy oranges and mandarins.
Boys and girls are all welcome to help raise funds and have holiday fun, under the direction of accredited coaches.
This is also a great way to learn and discover the great game of netball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.