Looking at Landcare: frosty mornings on the farm

The term Frost Yourself would have different meanings to different people.
At this time of the year, frost takes on a whole new perspective for many of us. The topic of frosts was always an intriguing discussion point at any family gathering.
With my grandparents being dairy farmers on the Mid North Coast we got to experience many frosty mornings on the carry-all, with 5am starts, but they were light frosts.
Amazingly the cows just seemed to take these frosty mornings in their stride. I guess they knew that a chaff feed was awaiting!
As excited children, we just put on the layers and the gum boots and got into the day. My grandfather's pointy, bent nose was renowned for leaking on a frosty morning. I think that like the cows he probably embraced the frosty early mornings fully knowing that it was likely that the day ahead was going to be a sunny corker!
My other grandparents at Bathurst knew the full impact of frost and the combat measures for tender leaves and the devastation of not covering that fringe dwelling plant that wasn't an inside plant and wasn't an outside plant.
So...what is frost? Frost is a thin layer of ice on a solid surface. This is formed from water vapour in an atmosphere that is above freezing, when it comes into contact with a solid surface whose temperature is below freezing. The water vapour changes to ice as the water vapour reaches freezing point.
Some crops are also susceptible, depending on their stage of growth and timing of the frost. With changes in climatic conditions, these are considerations that are part of further grain research.
Frosts do have the benefit of impacting some pests and diseases. There are some plants that benefit from the impact of frost.
Whilst there is a risk of frost impacting plants, different types of frosting can also be detrimental to your waist. This frosting, also known as icing, was first introduced in the 17th century. Yes, I thought this was a fun way to end off this week's article. Icing used to be applied to cakes and then hardened in the oven!
If you are familiar with the movie How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, you will also be familiar with a different interpretation of frost....the diamond type of frosting....
