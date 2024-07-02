Holiday fun as netballers raised funds for The Kids Cancer Project

Holiday fun will be at the Forbes netball courts on Tuesday July 16 for all boys and girls.
The holiday clinic is not just for registered netballers, but for all juniors looking for something to do during the holidays.
To add to the fun on the courts, the morning will also be a fundraiser for The Kids Cancer Project, where vital research is undertaken to tackle childhood cancer.
NetSetGo ages from 6 years to 9 years will be held at 10am till 11-30, and juniors from 9 years to 12 years will be held at 11-30am till 1pm.
Cost for the session is just $10 cash only, and a free ball is included to add to the value.
All money raised on the morning will be donated to The Kids Cancer Project.
A mini market stall will also be operating to add to the fundraising total with delicious baking and preserves, as well as juicy oranges and mandarins.
Boys and girls are all welcome to help raise funds and have holiday fun, under the direction of accredited coaches.
This is also a great way to learn and discover the great game of netball.
