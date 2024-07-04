Parkes to host harness racing Carnival of Cups big day out in September

Parkes has been announced as one of two new venues to take on the Carnival of Cups following a highly successful relaunch over the past six months.
Parkes Harness Racing Club are thrilled to be hosting a carnival of Cups event this year and Parkes Harness Racing Secretary, Tony Dumesny can not wait for the event.
"The President and Committee of the Parkes Harness Racing Club are honoured that Parkes has been selected to host a Carnival of Cups event in 2024," he said.
"The event is a great way to showcase harness racing in Parkes and the town as well."
Some of the biggest names in Australian music will light up race tracks across the state with the first being at the Parkes Showground on September 10 when the Carnival of Cups hosted by Harness Racing New South Wales returns.
"Having leading trainers and Drivers competing along with top class horses will be a highlight for the club.
"The entertainment will be outstanding and we are looking forward to the night," Mr Dumesny said.
With an emphasis on night racing in the premier Sky Racing 1 Friday night timeslots, Parkes and Penrith will be handed hosting rights when the series resumes.
They will join Young, Tamworth and Albury as the Carnival of Cups venues in 2024/25, bringing a mix of elite racing and iconic music acts as free community events for all ages.
"There is no doubt the Carnival of Cups has become one of the most dynamic and exciting series in harness racing and we're delighted that the HRNSW Board has agreed to not only extend it into another season but to build on it considerably when it returns in September," HRNSW Chief Executive Peter Buckman said.
"It has been so rewarding to see crowds across the state vote with their feet in support of this change in direction for the Carnival of Cups series."
"We've already seen so many memorable moments for our code take place on and off the track," Mr Buckman said.
"We've managed to sign and work with some of the biggest bands and performers this country has produced and they love being able to engage with the harness racing industry. It really is a great mix of elite racing on the track complemented by high energy rock acts and big crowds under lights which creates a thrilling atmosphere and sense of occasion for everyone in attendance.
"We're excited to be able to add two more clubs to the list of host venues and expose new people to our industry in key harness racing communities so as to incentivise participation and drive ownership."
"There are some significant announcements on the horizon which will take the Carnival of Cups to another level this year so what I'd say is watch this space," Mr Buckman said.
Since the relaunch of the Carnival of Cups in mid-November last year, more than 24,000 racegoers attended the five all-ages, family-friendly race meetings across regional NSW.
Iconic music acts such as The Living End, You Am I, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, The Whitlams, Daryl Braithwaite, Sarah McLeod, Alex Lloyd, Things of Stone and Wood and Adam Brand were among the headline performers who played their signature tunes on trackside fan zone stages in between races.
Several high-profile music acts have already been engaged to perform in Season 2 of the Carnival of Cups. This is in addition to a race bonus structure that will be sure to incentivise top class race horses to the Carnival of Cups.
Further announcements will be made over the coming months. The schedule for Season 2 of Carnival of Cups is:
Keep an eye on the HRNSW social media channels and www.carnivalofcups.com.au for ticket announcements and registration details.
