Gormans top shoot with perfect scores

Members are reminded of the by-monthly meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Forbes Sport and Rec club starting at 7:30 pm.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot held on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The weather was cold with a light breeze from the south west at 13kph and a temperature of 7 degrees.
The range officers were: Norm Brook, Anthony Bratton, Mia Condon, and Chris Parris.
Scorers were; Steve Hindmarch, John Dunkley and Anthony Bratton.
25metre .22 target shoot: John Gorman, 250/250; Courtney Goman, 250/250; Josh Knight, 249/250; John Dunkley, 248/250; Rebecca Knight, 247/250; John Dean, 245/250; Chris Parris, 245/250; Norm Brook, 244/250; Terry Knight, 242/250; Steve Hindmarch, 242/250; Anthony Bratton, 241/250; Di Brook, 240/250; Mia Condon, 237/250; Peta Bolam, 230/250 and Barbara Brook, 230/250.
50metre Fox target shoot: John Gorman, 250/250; Terry Knight, 250/250; Rebecca Knight, 250/250; Courtney Goman, 250/250; Chris Parris, 249/250; Josh Knight, 249/250; Steve Hindmarch, 248/250; John Dean, 247/250; Mia Condon, 246/250; Norm Brook, 246/250; John Dunkley, 241/250; Anthony Bratton, 237/250; Di Brook, 231/250; Barbara Brook, 231/250 and Peta Bolam, 230/250 .
75metre Bear target shoot: John Gorman, 118/120; Rebecca Knight, 117/120; Terry Knight, 116/120; John Dunkley, 114/120; Steve Hindmarch, 113/120; Courtney Goman, 112/120; Di Brook, 111/120; John Dean, 110/120; Barbara Brook, 109/120; Mia Condon, 109/120; Josh Knight, 107/120; Norm Brook, 103/120; Chris Parris, 100/120; Anthony Bratton, 100/120 and Peta Bolam, 81/120.
100metre Fly target shoot, this was the sceond round of the Rim-fire shield shoot: John Dean, 111/120; Steve Hindmarch, 107/120; Josh Knight, 107/120; John Gorman, 104/120; John Dunkley, 103/120; Terry Knight, 102/120; Rebecca Knight, 102/120; Courtney Goman, 101/120; Chris Parris, 93/120; Norm Brook, 89/120; Anthony Bratton, 88/120; Mia Condon, 87/120; Peta Bolam, 81/120; Di Brook, 79/120 and Barbara Brook shot practice olny.
The Centre-fire rifle shoot was held after the Rim-fire shoot. There were 16 members in attendance and one visitor. The shooters were: Chris Parris, Steve Hindmarch, Collion Wood, Collion Wood (Junior), Brett Hooper, Terry Knight, Josh Knight, Rebecca Knight, Peta Bolam, Norm Brook and Anthony Bratton.
The range officers were; Anthony Bratton and Norm Brook. Steve Hindmarch was the only shooter to shoot the 200metre Fly target for the Centre-fire Shield his score was 84/120.
The next Sunday shoot will be held this Sunday, July 7, 2024 starting at 10am.
The next Wednesday shoot will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 starting at 2pm.
The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday, names in by 1:30pm so the targets can be placed on the Centre-fire range just after 1:30pm.
All shoots are held at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome to attend.
Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can attend to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263 after work.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clays will held on Sunday, July 14, this will be a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am.
If wet a five stand shoot will be held. At the Bedgerebong road range.The shoot to be held on Sunday, September 8 will be a 100 target five stand shoot.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook mobile 0458664541: Tony Bratton (02) 68523349: Ben Smith (mobile 0427524151); Doug Davis (02) 68523249 & Phil Picker (02) 68516494.
Any Person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059; Norm Brook on 0458664541; Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
SSAA members should check the facebook page for shoot details for dates and times.
Like and follow the club on facebook @ Forbes Sporting Shooters.
