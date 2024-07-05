Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gormans top shoot with perfect scores

By Tony Bratton
July 5 2024 - 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gormans top shoot with perfect scores
Gormans top shoot with perfect scores

Members are reminded of the by-monthly meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Forbes Sport and Rec club starting at 7:30 pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.