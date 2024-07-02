Record player numbers for Tuesday croquet

We had 30 players for Aussie Croquet on a Chilly morning on Saturday June 29.
Three players won three games: John Allegri , Phillip Moran and Elvy Quirk, well done.
BIG WINNERS
MID WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
A very nice winter's morning for Golf Croquet on Tuesday July 2.
We had a record number of players of 43, we are expanding, as the the players that are turning up are enjoying the game and friendship.
Again Robin Pols' daughter and granddaughter Catrina and Oliver Hunt, also Grand Son Pam and Tony Thomson James.
There were six players that won three games: Geoff Coles, Noel Jolliffe, Colleen Liebich, Kevin Rubie, Mal Smith and Robin Pols (how does she keep doing it!)
THE BIG WINNERS
MID WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it till next week,
By Pegging Out
