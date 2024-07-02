Forbes Advocate
Record player numbers for Tuesday croquet

Updated July 3 2024 - 9:56am, first published 9:52am
A record number of players enjoyed a game of croquet on the Forbes courts on Tuesday. Picture by Elvy Quirk
A record number of players enjoyed a game of croquet on the Forbes courts on Tuesday. Picture by Elvy Quirk

We had 30 players for Aussie Croquet on a Chilly morning on Saturday June 29.

