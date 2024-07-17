RAS scholarship for Will

Investing in the future of rural and regional communities, the RAS Foundation has selected a record 91 students for its 2024 Rural Scholarship program, with nine scholars from the Central West named in this year's cohort.
Among them is Forbes' William Gordon who is currently in his fourth year of studying a Bachelor of Agriculture/Bachelor of Business at the University of New England.
William is off a small property near Forbes predominantly running sheep and attended primary and high school in Forbes.
William looks forward to playing an active role in rural NSW, engaging within the community whilst also undertaking multiple opportunities and aiming to provide value in the agricultural industry.
Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year's scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Cecilia Logan said.
Central West scholarship recipients are studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, psychology and agriculture.
Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship opened on July 1, 2024 and will close September 22, 2024. For more information, visit www.rasf.org.au
