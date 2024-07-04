H Krosses take winter squash competition lead

Darryn v Sam 6-1, sub Jake Shaw v Dan Bayley 2-5, An in form Nathan Roach beat Chris McQuie 6-1, Sandy Paterson v Scott Webb 6-1, Brett Thomas v Weivan Huang 5-2, sub Will Markwort and sub John Ridley stretched their match out till Will lost the fifth 11-15. Sub Louise Webb v Jono Webb 6-1 and Ben Brace v Henry Willis 2-5.

