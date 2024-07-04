H Krosses take winter squash competition lead

Week nine of our Winter Competition began Wednesday night June 26.
As last Wednesday's results were unavailable I can only present Thursday's.
Court one: H Krosses defeated Dawes by 36 points to 20.
Henry was hot overcoming Oli 15-8, 15-10, 15-10. Jono Cannon v Jake Shaw was a tight five setter Jakes way 3-4, Max Jones v sub Chris McQuie 6-1, Cameron Dale v Mark Webb 5-2, Adam Chudleigh v Tim Coombs 6-1 Jordan Wright v Lockie Jones 3-4, Will Markwort v Deb Bryant 6-1 and Jamie Sherritt v Oliver Paterson 1-6.
Court two; Millers lost to J Krosses 11 to 31.
Lockie v Jay 'no' game, Austen Brown v Brendon Allegri 1-6, Shanna Nock v Haig Carlisle 'no game', Pete Cowhan v Lawry Brayne was a case of crafty verses cunning but cunning won this one, 5-2, sub John Ridley v Alex Bayley 1-6, Al Carlisle v Claire Bayley 5-2, Ken Bryant v Greg Ridge 1-6 and T J Markwort v Anthony Trotter 1-6.
Court three; Pipers beat Hornerys 36 to 20.
Darryn v Sam 6-1, sub Jake Shaw v Dan Bayley 2-5, An in form Nathan Roach beat Chris McQuie 6-1, Sandy Paterson v Scott Webb 6-1, Brett Thomas v Weivan Huang 5-2, sub Will Markwort and sub John Ridley stretched their match out till Will lost the fifth 11-15. Sub Louise Webb v Jono Webb 6-1 and Ben Brace v Henry Willis 2-5.
Team 6 plays 4, 1 plays 3, 5 plays 2.
