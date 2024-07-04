Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

H Krosses take winter squash competition lead

By Drop Shot!
July 5 2024 - 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Cannon and Wayne Bilsborough on the squash court. Picture by Drop Shot
Jono Cannon and Wayne Bilsborough on the squash court. Picture by Drop Shot

Week nine of our Winter Competition began Wednesday night June 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.