Young athletes break athletic records

A day of fun filled competition, cooperation and support was seen at the 2024 St Laurence's Athletics Carnival recently.
Students from Kinder to Year 6 participated in a range of events, supporting their teammates as well as competitors.
Cheering could be heard all day as a high standard of competition was had as everyone strived to do their very best in all running and field events and this was proven as four records were broken on the day.
Ella McConnell broke the 8 years girls 100m with a time of 17.00s.
This record was previously held by Celia Pavey and Frankie Hurford with a time of 17.31s.
Mason McMillan broke his own junior boys high jump record with a hight of 1.28m having previously recorded a hight of 1.25m last year.
Zoe Field broke the 12-13 year girls high jump record with a hight of 1.45m.
This record was previously held by Sarah Sweeney with a high of 1.35m.
Holly Maslin was the fourth St Laurence student to break a record on the day.
Holly broke the 12-13 year girls 1500m record with a time of 6.11.90m.
The record was previously held by Macey Frost with a time of 6.12.90m.
Champions and runner-ups for age groups were:
The competition between houses was extremely close.
One student had a standout performance on the day with his name reoccouring throughout result sheets.
Mason McMillan not only set a record and was named junior boys champion but he managed to place first in every competition he entered.
Mason won first place in 100m, 200m, 800m, 1500m, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus and was a part of his house relay team which also took out first place.
