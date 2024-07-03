Join Forbes Library this July school holidays for Lego Club

Are you a master builder? Perhaps a Lego dabbler?
Are mini-figs forever spilling out of all of your pockets?
Come to the Forbes Library and build Lego creations with us!
Lego Club at the Forbes Library will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 10.30am.
There are many benefits to playing with Lego including improved eye and hand coordination, development of spatial skills, persistence and patience, enhanced fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, achieving a sense of accomplishment, learning how to plan, social skills and teamwork.
No experience is necessary, and all Lego will be provided.
Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult and those under 12 years need to be signed in and out by an adult.
Book your place online via Eventbrite.com.au or call Forbes Library on 6852 1463.
Forbes Library Opening Hours:
