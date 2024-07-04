Reconstruction bringing Resilient Homes package back to community for consultation

Reconstruction NSW is bringing its proposals for who and what will be funded under the Resilient Homes program back to flood-affected residents and communities in coming weeks.
The $40 million Resilient Homes program is one part of the government funding package for the central west in the wake of the devastating 2022 floods.
It aims to reduce the impact of future floods by creating more resilient housing in the region.
Now Reconstruction NSW is advertising community information sessions in towns including Forbes, Eugowra, Parkes and Canowindra to seek feedback on the proposed approach for the program.
They will be sharing prioritisation maps that have been produced for the program, and flood engineers will be on hand to discuss how they were developed.
They will also be sharing the potential measures and participation requirements for the program.
Reconstruction has been working with councils, community leaders, technical experts and community members, taking in feedback from more than 450 surveys and community information sessions.
Sessions are:
Bookings for sessions will open in the first week of July.
