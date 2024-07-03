Woman hospitalised after truck and car crash

A woman has been taken to Orange hospital after a crash between her car and a truck on the Newell Highway in Forbes.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am Wednesday, July 3, NSW Police said in a statement released to media.
Upon arrival, officers attached to Lachlan Police District found a crash involving a truck and a car.
The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man, was uninjured however the driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance for leg injuries before being transported to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
The Newell Highway was blocked for a short time but has now reopened.
Inquiries are ongoing.
