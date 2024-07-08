Anticipation builds for working dog auction, charity night to support DV cause

Working dogs, their owners and eager buyers will return to Forbes Showground next weekend for the Forbes Working Dog Club's annual auction.
There'll be some 50 dogs available on Saturday, July 20, says club president Olly Hanson, who with his committee is organising the big event for the third time after it was founded through Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co.
"We're pretty excited for it, should be another good turn out hopefully," Hanson said.
The event begins with paddock demonstrations on Friday, July 19.
"We're going to have sheep, goats and also some cattle for the older dogs to show what they're made of," Hnason said.
"Then on the Saturday all of the dogs again will go through the smaller ring, to show what they can do in the yards."
Even the pups - a favourite last year - will have the opportunity to show they're keen with a few sheep.
The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus so those who can't be there in person can still bid.
Pre-sale videos of the dogs in action are already rolling onto the club's Facebook page so potential buyers can have a look and make their plans for the day.
It's a critical option to have available, says Hanson, although he'd certainly encourage everyone interested who can get to the Showground to come along in person.
There'll be catering on site.
The club also supports a charitable cause each year and this year's will be the newly-formed Forbes Domestic and Family Violence Committee.
Members of the working dog club knew - and were deeply saddened by - the tragic death of Molly Ticehurst and they're hosting a special function at the Golfie on the Friday night to support the cause.
While they're still taking donations towards the auction, they already have the support of rural-based businesses as well as their members with the donation of pups, dog services, and items.
Hanson said they'll continue working to organise meat raffles and something for the kids so that there's something for everyone on the night.
The fundraiser auction is on Friday July 19 from 6pm to 10pm at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel, with tickets available online through 123tix.com.au
It's $10 for entry (under 16s free) and you're urged to buy dinner and make a night of it.
If you have any questions or want to donate, go online to the facebook page for contact details.
