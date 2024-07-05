Parkes Christian School presents Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass

Audiences went tumbling down the rabbit hole and into childhood memories as Parkes Christian School presented Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass over the weekend.
Directed by Katrina Harris, the production involved students from kindergarten through to Year 12, experienced on stage and new to performance.
Pippa Westcott led the cast as Alice, and there were dozens of fantastical creatures to be met as she journeyed through story and imagination.
The costumes, set and lighting were absolutely incredible as can be seen through the pictures.
