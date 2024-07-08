Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Need for new theatre the focus as NSW Health Minister visits Forbes hospital

Updated July 8 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We need a new operating theatre" was the message to NSW Health Minister Ryan Park on a visit to Forbes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.