Need for new theatre the focus as NSW Health Minister visits Forbes hospital

"We need a new operating theatre" was the message to NSW Health Minister Ryan Park on a visit to Forbes.
A total 771 surgical procedures were carried out at Forbes health service in the last financial year, in an operating theatre more than 50 years old, Member for Orange Philip Donato said after the visit, part of a two-day central west tour with the Minister.
Health service staff, Forbes Shire Council and Mr Donato showed Mr Park around the health service, visiting the maternity ward and birthing suite which is catering for mums from Parkes and the region.
Mr Park was shown the current surgical theatre, built in 1972, and the proposal for a new one.
Forbes Shire Council has been lobbying for a new operating theatre for years, in 2021 receiving an official 'no' from the then NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the health service offered day surgery as well as obstetrics services for surrounding communities, with Parkes unable to support birthing since 2019.
"We currently offer day surgery, ENT and other specialty surgeries as well as full obstetrics services for the Forbes and surrounding communities including West Wyalong, Condobolin, Grenfell, Eugowa, Canowindra, Parkes and Trundle," she said in her weekly mayoral column.
"We need to continue these vital services, reducing the demand on Orange and other base hospitals.
"A new operating suite could also reduce the need for more minor surgical procedures being performed out of town, giving GPs and patients continuity of care we have so hard to maintain for over 30 years."
MP Philip Donato thanked the Minister for spending time in genuine consultation with the region's health staff.
Mr Park acknowledged the infrastructure issues faced by some of the facilities he'd visited, but also said the government's priority was addressing workforce shortages.
"We have some challenges with hospital infrastructure," Mr Park said at a press conference in Orange at the conclusion of his visit.
"There's there's no two ways about that some of it is very old, and we're going to need to invest in that going forward ...
"But I also want people to understand and very deliberately, my focus over the next three years is going to be on the healthcare staffing and staffing the services we have because for me, I think there has been from previous government significant investment in capital and facilities ...
"Where I think the investment really needs to focus now is on the men and women who deliver the health services."
Mr Park said the difficulty in getting a GP or primary health care access was leading to increasing demand on emergency departments - Forbes in line with State-wide trends in the most recent data.
"I've seen discussed and listened to first hand about the pressures that a lack of GP access is having for people out in the central west and that means they're often forced to go to their local emergency department to access care," Mr Park said.
Speaking in Orange, he said the government was focussed on building the services accessible through Health Direct, which is available by phone on 1800 022 222.
It is a single point of advice, assessment, triage and referral for people in NSW with urgent non-life threatening conditions, and access to mental health services will now also be available through Healthdirect for the first time.
Mr Park said that would mean people could call that number and be put through to a clinician, nurse practitioner, specialist or allied health professional to see whether they could avoid that trip to the ED.
"Now that is critical for a number of reasons, critical because our mercy departments are not funded in a way to be able to take that pressure but critical also because we want to get people access to care in the most efficient and effective way possible," he said.
"And what we see now in our emergency departments, including here in orange in the central west, is people presenting who are sicker. The triage scores closer to two and three.
"Now they're sicker often because they haven't had access to primary care in the community. That's a challenge here. It's a health challenge across every local health district."
The government is also supporting GPs with an estimated $188.8 million as part of the bulk billing support initiative.
