Amazing music to feature as River Arts Festival returns in 2024

On Saturday, August 10 get ready for a fun-filled day of arts, music and more at the 2024 Galari River Arts Festival at Lake Forbes.
Its been over five years since the last festival but River Arts is back and bigger than ever.
The Forbes Advocate recently caught up with Festival Director Rob Shannon who shared exciting details about who will be gracing the Forbes stage this year and what to expect.
"We are featuring some amazing Music this year, and are very excited to be hosting "Lolo Lovina" from Sydney, lead by Romani-Gypsy vocalist Sarah Bedak, and featuring musicians from all over the world, Serbia, Ukraine, Malta, Bulgaria," Rob said.
"They have performed all over the globe from Havana to Texas, China, Western Europe and all over Australia. They will be towing their Caravan (stage) into town especially for the day.
"Also performing will be the High energy Rockabilly trio "Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two" (Bathurst), Modern Folk song writer, singer and guitarist Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra), plus a whole heap of local performers from diverse back grounds, including Adam Kerezsy from Lake Cargelligo, a fish biologist and musician who travels upstream and down stream of the Garlari (Lachlan River).
"He will present a set of his original music inspired by life on the great river, and presenting an insightful talk about fish, people and communities of the Galari, from the mountains to the swamp.
"Local singer song writer Tiana Plywaski will be making her Central West debut at River Arts Festival, her influences include Bluegrass to Bowie, she has been writing her folksy poppy tunes for over a decade.
"We also have Georgia Sideras from Parkes, who has performed many times at the festival over the years, and has become an amazing and versatile performer, recently bringing the house down at the Arts Out West 50th Anniversary at Forbes town hall.
"Other performances include Dave Cutler (Forbes Guitar Academy) and Lexi Herden (feat' as Annie in Parkes M&D Annie), Red Bend College will have two bands representing, as Forbes High will have their puppet theatre for some old school entertainment.
"Dance performances by Kristen Woods Studio, North Forbes Public, and an awesome Marimba performance from Bedgerebong Public School.
"We will also have a magical session from the Forbes Town Band on the Pontoon, supported by Forbes Lachlan Dragon Boats," Rob added.
Don't miss out on all of the entertainment starting from 9am carrying on throughout the day until 7pm in Lions Park.
