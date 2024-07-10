Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Amazing music to feature as River Arts Festival returns in 2024

Updated July 10 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, August 10 get ready for a fun-filled day of arts, music and more at the 2024 Galari River Arts Festival at Lake Forbes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.