Our polocrosse masters Jason Smith, Murray Thomas win with NSW

Forbes has two new national champions: Murray Thomas and Jason Smith have claimed victory with the NSW Polocrosse Masters team.
The pair donned State representative colours for an undefeated campaign through the sport's national championships.
A 36-14 finals win over Western Australia capped five days of fast and furious horse sport at Chinchilla and a thrilling achievement for the locals.
Both have now been playing the sport for decades, Jason's family taking it up when he was a junior and Murray taking it up after retiring from rugby.
It was a family sport for both of them, and having the opportunity to play at this level is one they've absolutely relished.
"It was awesome, it was so much fun," Jason said of the competition. "It's a huge experience."
"It was an honour to represent my state - we were very proud to do that and to play at a high level competition which we'd never done before," Murray added.
While based on farms in the Forbes district Murray and Jason play with the Lake George polocrosse club in the Southern Highlands, rising from club through zone competition to get the chance to play for NSW.
The Forbes riders gained the eye of selectors earlier this year and first played for NSW in the State of Origin campaign against Queensland.
This was one the blues had the upper hand in, winning two of three games and the title.
For Murray and Jason, it secured their place on the State team for the nationals, which only take place every two years.
But it's not just their own skills that come into it, it's also their horse. Murray competed on Future Santa Cruz or "Santa", Jason on Shady.
"They've got to be a pretty special horse to play at a comp like that," Jason said.
"It's a very big part of the game and there's a bit of management to get them to a comp like that. You've got to have them fit - really peaking at the right time."
Polocrosse horses need both speed and stamina to play out the six minute chukkas that make up the game: six in each of the regular competition games and eight in the final.
"They tend to be bred for it, they have a lot of Australian stock horse that are bred for speed, agility, aggression which is something you don't often see - it's a game of horse vs horse," Murray explained.
They're also smart and trainable, Jason added.
There are six players on a team and three on the field for each chukka, so horse and rider will tend to specialise in attack or goal shooter, a position both Murray and Jason play, or defence.
The third player on the field is a midfielder whose role changes with possession and Murray with Santa played this position at nationals.
NSW opened their competition against WA on the Tuesday, winning 25-7; had Wednesday off; on Thursday defeated the Northern Territory 26-6; on Friday accounted for Victoria 29-7; and on Saturday met their toughest competition in Queensland 22-19.
The State of Origin experience, with a core group of the same players, stood them in good stead.
The travel and the commitment required make it clear it's a game they love.
"It's a fast game, it's a competitive game, it's exhilarating," Murray said - and it's not lost on either of them that they can remain competitive well after they'd retire from other sport.
Nor do they have to travel to town for training, they can work the horses around their properties and with their stock.
It's also a sport the whole family can be involved in - and spend weekends travelling and camping with their horses to compete in.
