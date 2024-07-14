Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Australian Juniors to stir up Forbes dirt

By Madeline Blackstock
July 15 2024 - 9:22am
Forbes Auto Sports Club will have the honour this coming August of hosting the Australian Junior Track Championship where Forbes juniors will be able to compete on home soil in front of a home crowd against the best in Australia.

Madeline Blackstock

