Australian Juniors to stir up Forbes dirt

Forbes Auto Sports Club will have the honour this coming August of hosting the Australian Junior Track Championship where Forbes juniors will be able to compete on home soil in front of a home crowd against the best in Australia.
Forbes will be one of four tracks around Australia to hold either a Senior or Junior Track Championship in 2024.
Junior riders from around Australia will be competing in Forbes on August 10 and 11.
Forbesauto Sportsclub member Alex Baass said this event is a significant milestone for the small, all-volunteer not-for-profit club.
"As a very independent club, we manage our affairs through a committee of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the success of our events," Alex said.
"As a club, we have a long history of hosting high-quality events that have attracted international attention and brought in visitors from far and wide.
"The Aussie Junior State Titles will be no exception, with over 500 people expected to attend and watch the top 150 flat track racers compete over two days."
The club is very proud of all of their local riders and their successes.
"Our small club has grown some incredible riders who have put Forbes on the map with success internationally, we strive to continue to give this opportunity to the rural children in our near and far community," Alex said.
The club has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering a strong, inclusive and thriving motorcycling community year after year and last year were recognised for their efforts as they were a finalist at the Motorcycling NSW Awards 2023 for Facility/Venue Development of the Year.
"This is an enormous effort as we are all individuals just putting our time forward for the benefit of our children," Alex said.
As a small club run from volunteers, Forbesauto Sportsclub is always grateful for any local and surrounding businesses wishing to provide support or sponsorship of any kind.
If you are interested in supporting this local club, who are providing opportunities for local riders to succeed in what they love, contact Alex Baass on 0457 571 052.
Check out all the action on the track this August and support our local riders.
Be sure to keep an eye out for rider profiles in the coming weeks.
