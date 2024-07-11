Mum and son pair for win in weekend bowls carnival

"I felt I shouldn't be playing, that's how bad I was going," Sue White said on Monday, talking about her win in the weekend's Mixed Pairs Bowls Carnival.
"After playing so bad it all just clicked on the weekend. Really I couldn't get to the 'head' but as Laurie Crouch kept telling me 'don't worry about it, it will come back'," as Sue is now using an extended bowler's arm.
Better still Sue played with her son Tony who travelled up from Yass to compete.
"It is good to play with one of my sons, I have three and all are good bowlers. Tony is so easy to play with, they (Jason and Robert) all are.
"Before the presentations I didn't look at the (score) board, but Tony knew so somewhat sort of a surprise for me," Sue added.
For the record both Tony and Jason have shared the club championship at Yass for the past five years as well as being district representative players. To continue that trend Robert has played a Major Singles here in Forbes.
Forbes Sports and Recreation Club president Peter Mackay said he and committee were more than happy with the carnival which attracted players from a wide area of the state.
"Very successful, we had 56 players for the weekend which is good as some travelled long distances," he said.
"We now have our sights set on the $5,960 Ben Hall Pairs to be played August 17/18. We're happy with the way things are going presently at the 'Bowie' on and off the greens," Peter added.
Results from the carnival. 1st Sue White (Fbs) and Tony Dukes (Yass) 5 wins +36; 2nd Sally and John Hedger (Lake Cargelligo) 4.5 wins + 53; 3rd Di Wilson and Grant Edmundson (Molong/Deniston) 4 wins +57; 4th Kerry Roach and Bert Batley (Fbs) 4 wins +39.
Round winners. 1) Tasha Shaw and Scott Allen (Parkes); 2) Ann and Bob Steer (West WyAlong); 3 Carry and David Howell (ACT); 4 Bob Grant (Fbs) and Mel Wilson (Molong); 5 Paul and Pam Nichol (Condobolin).
While the club was a hive of activity last weekend a similar scene could take place this weekend with the final of the Minor Fours scheduled with the recently crowned Minor Singles champion Shane 'Booze' Bolam skipping for Shane Staines while at the other end it will be Robert 'Pooch' Dukes who was runner-up in that minor final skipping for Brett Davenport.
"We will go in as underdogs for sure," 'Pooch' said over the weekend. "Booze' is a singles champion now and his partner Shane is a natural at any sport he chooses to play. But Brett and I will give them a run for their money," 'Pooch' added.
At the time of print no definite time had been set for the challenge but hopefully it could be played this weekend. Also most likely this weekend will be scheduled matches in the Major Fours with some interesting games sure to take place.
SOCIAL BOWLS
A full green last Wednesday with seven games of pairs where card draw winners were Angela Dent and Noel Jollife with a 16-9 win in 18 ends over Fred Vogelsang and Leslie Dunstan well in command 10-2 after nine.
Runners-up Therese Davis and Tony Bratton 22-15 over Colleen Leick and Cliff Nelson. Another well in command leading 12-4 after eight.
It was closer for Bill O'Connell and Paul Doust winning 18-16 in 20 over Graham Rice and Peter Mackay. Again the early score helped, 11-3 after eight but in the end two on the last proved the winner.
Steve Frost led for Kerry Roach to win 15-10 in 20 over Geoff Coles and Lyn Simmonds after it was 6-all after eight.
In the ladies challenge Irene Riley and Robyn Mattiske had a 16-10 win in 18 over Ann Nixon and Tanya Esley leading 9-0 after seven then 16-7 after 16.
Sue White and Barry Shine decided it was time to try the lead, and they did for Bill Looney and Geoff West. After 20 ends it was 22-15 to Barry and Geoff who led 13-10 at half time.
In the last Bill Scott and Lyall Strudwick won 18-10 over Ray Dunstan and Dale Scott in 20 with the winners were best late after being 5-6 down at the end of 10. In-club raffle winners Paul Doust and Fred Vogelsang.
Wednesday bowlers: help would be appreciated with the collection of fees, the draw and selling the raffle plus balancing 'the books'.
Bowlers on Thursday afternoon tried again for the $600 jackpot without success but Dale Maynard did pick up a resting toucher.
Winning rink was No 1 which saw Dale Maynard and Paul Doust win 22-8 in 20 over Jason Howell and Cliff Nelson in command 14-4 after 13.
Second winning rink No 5, Ron Thurlow and Laurie Crouch winning 26-10 over Lundy Bokeyar and Allan Hilder in 22 starting strong 14-6 after 12.
Losing rink No 3 had Cheree Vincent and Dale Scott winning 28-11 in 22 over Clint Hurlford and Denny Byrnes finishing best after it was only 16-9 after 15.
John Browne listened to 'super coach' Peter Hocking to lead in a 24-17 win over Angie Dwyer and Al Phillips in 22 leading 15-17 at half time.
Nothing could separate Bob Grant and Glenn Kearney sharing a 23-all score with Daryl Griffith and Vic Russell. 9-all after eight, 17-16 after 15 for Daryl and Vic to pick up a three on the last for the draw.
In the last Max Vincent and Lyall Strudwick won 20-16 in 22 over Warwick Neville and Bruce Jones with the score 5-all after seven, 9-all after 12, 14-all after 17 before 6-2 in the last five ends.
While the 'champs' were showing their stuff on Sunday morning in the carnival that not stop 20 members enjoying a social roll where the winning rink went to Angie Dwyer and Brett Davenport with an 18-5 win in the scheduled 16 ends over Mikhail and Jamie Dukes leading 8-3 as they headed to the club for half time drinks.
Losing rink had Pat O'Neill and Paul Baker winning 16-12 Ron Thurlow who shared a swinging lead. 7-all at drinks. Next door Mick Merritt and Al Phillips won 16-10 over Peter Greenhalgh and Lyall Rudgwick leading 10-4 after nine.
Benny Parslow and Peter Tideswell won 18-9 over Warwick Neville and Shane Staines leading 8-2 at half time.
Grahame Riley and Vic Russell won 22-12 over Dale Maynard and John Cutler in command at 12-3 after eight. Cook winners John Cutler, Pat O'Neill, Benny Parslow, Max Vincent, Angie Dwyer, Al Phillips, Warwick Neville and Clint Hurford.
