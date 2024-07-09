Morgan claims vets golf honours as special visitor plays a round at Forbes

A holiday did wonders for golfer Ted Morgan who set his local course alight last Thursday posting 41 points to win the twin towns veterans competition.
With little run due to damp fairways and green surrounds Ted posted one of his best ever rounds with six over par 78 where length from the tee due to his 'running' drives set up a score winning by three from popular Parkes member Dale Stait. A score of 38 points usually good enough to win in these winter conditions.
Ted also took out A grade nearest the pin.
With 29 players, 15 from the host club, 13 from Parkes and one visitor, Forbes with their best six individual scores took the twin towns shield with 206 points to Parkes' 202.
Ball sweep to 30 points. 36 Frank Hanns (F), 35 Rod Luyt (P), 34 Gordon Pritchard (P), Barry Parker (F), 33 Billy Bourke (P), Mick Bond (P), Kim Herbert (F), 32 Mick Dellaca (P), Peter Mawhinney (G'fell), 31 Barry Shine (F), Bruce Chandler (F), 30 Max Haley (F), Steve Uphill (F).
Thursday will have twin towns vets back in Parkes while Thursday week will see them host the Lachlan Valley Association monthly 18 hole competition. Noms on Thursday from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.
From the BG scribe re Tuesday 12 hole social comp. Only a small field in excellent conditions last week with local enforcement agent Adam Andrews coming first with 25 points from fellow ex-agent Dave Rhodes on 22 points and unlucky PO Barry Shine runner-up with 24 points.
On the course Tuesday there was someone slightly more famous than the social players, Nedd Brockman accompanied by his father Ian out for a hit. Nedd was happy to met with players and sure to find the walk easier than his recent 4000km run from Perth to Sydney.
Nedd's next mission, 420 laps around the 400 metre track at Sydney' Olympic Park very day for 10 days straight. That's 1000 miles in 10 days all in support of homeless charity We Are Mobilise in the hope of raising $10 million.
If interested in supporting one of Forbes' finest you are sure to find out how by contacting staff at the Forbes Bakehouse in Templar Street.
If wishing to play any Tuesday all are welcome, male and female, young and old, be at the Pro Shop no later then 9am and you are assured of a game.
On Saturday the Mens competition was the July Monthly Medal, sponsored by Walkers Ag-n-Vet.
The A-Grade was won by Tim West who emerged from the winter light to post a 70 nett. Runner-up was Peter Dawson with a nett 72.
The B-Grade saw the closest result, requiring a count back to decide the winner. The Medal went to Phil Wells who played steady golf on both halves to score a 73 nett. Runner-up was Dave Sly, flying the flag for the sponsors.
C-Grade went to Cody Banks with a nett 70, who must be wondering when his handicap will drop. Runner-up was Jake Banks, nett 71.
Here is the news: The Membership Renewals were due at the start of this month, but the Club has allowed a period of grace for payment. Unfortunately for some this finishes after this coming weekend. Thereafter, any un-financial members will be ineligible for prizes, except NTP's and ball sweep, and will be required to pay Visitor rates. Contact Head Pro Will or Secretary Steve Grallelis if you have any problems.
Our Annual KENO Scramble Day is coming up on Sun 1 Sep. Notices are posted in the Pro Shop. Get your team together and your entry in. Talk to Head Pro Will if you need any other information.
This Saturday, 13 July, is a Stroke event sponsored by B&M Tooth. Sunday 14 July has the Stableford Medley.
