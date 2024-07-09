Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Morgan claims vets golf honours as special visitor plays a round at Forbes

July 10 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nedd Brockman and his father Ian (middle/right) with veteran golfers Andrew Norton-Knight, Ted Morgan and Ian Thomas last Tuesday. Picture supplied
Nedd Brockman and his father Ian (middle/right) with veteran golfers Andrew Norton-Knight, Ted Morgan and Ian Thomas last Tuesday. Picture supplied

VETS GOLF

A holiday did wonders for golfer Ted Morgan who set his local course alight last Thursday posting 41 points to win the twin towns veterans competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.