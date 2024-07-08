Newell Highway closed between Parkes and Forbes after fatal crash

A man has died following a crash on the Newell Highway between Forbes and Parkes.
Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after midday on Monday, July 8, following a crash involving a prime mover and a four wheel drive about 15kms north of Forbes.
Police District attended and found the four wheel drive had collided with the road train, before both vehicles caught alight, a statement from NSW Police to media said.
NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
The 55-year-old male driver of the four wheel drive died at the scene.
The 31-year-old male driver of the truck was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg and ribs, facial injuries and lacerations.
He will also undergo mandatory testing.
As of 7.30pm the Newell Highway remained closed between Parkes and Forbes, with traffic diverted via Eugowra.
Please check www.livetraffic.com for updates.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
