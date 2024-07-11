News from Sunshine Corner: Forbes raises $85,000 in year

Hi to all our Sunshine Club members.
A big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street.
Over the past 12 months we have raised $85,000 for the Royal Far West Children's Charity.
A big thank you to the community of Forbes and local areas.
Your kind donations help us raise our much needed funds.
Our father's Day raffle is on display in the window of our Op Shop.
Tickets are $1 each and only available in store.
The Ryobi 18V blower with garden trolley and accessories which has been kindly donated by Bunnings is our raffle prize.
We currenlty have a $2 sale on women's clothing excluding jackets and evening wear.
This sale is only on ladies wear.
Our birthday book is open so happy birthday to Boree Two, Marko's Cindy, Lee's Addison, Cooka's Girl, Richie and Frog Puddles Mate.
Have a great time celebrating.
A big thank you to our small band of volunteers. Thank you for all of your support.
Till next time, Reenie.
Forbes' Sunshine Club op shop raises funds to help the children from the bush who are in need of medical assistance with their accommodation and medical expenses at Drummond House in Manly.
They can be found at 11/13 Templar Street Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.