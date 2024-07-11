Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

News from Sunshine Corner: Forbes raises $85,000 in year

July 11 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Far West Op Shop volunteers Maureen Bale, Rona Pritchard, Molly Neilsen, Kay Markwort, Cindy Allen, Nyarie Bilsborough, Patt Duff, Helen Brinkley and Bev Chandler enjoyed a delicious morning tea. Absent were Pat, Julie, Lorraine and Ros.
Royal Far West Op Shop volunteers Maureen Bale, Rona Pritchard, Molly Neilsen, Kay Markwort, Cindy Allen, Nyarie Bilsborough, Patt Duff, Helen Brinkley and Bev Chandler enjoyed a delicious morning tea. Absent were Pat, Julie, Lorraine and Ros.

Hi to all our Sunshine Club members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.