Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Eli headed into State camp after Polding rugby league success

Updated July 8 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Bowden Boland has been selected for his rugby league State development squad after success with Polding. Picture supplied
Eli Bowden Boland has been selected for his rugby league State development squad after success with Polding. Picture supplied

Eli Bowden Boland has the exciting opportunity to train with his State rugby league development squad after success with his Polding team at the NSW PSSA Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.