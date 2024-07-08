Eli headed into State camp after Polding rugby league success

Eli Bowden Boland has the exciting opportunity to train with his State rugby league development squad after success with his Polding team at the NSW PSSA Championships.
The St Laurence's Year 6 student has risen rapidly through the representative ranks in his sport this year, selected first for the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese team and then for the Catholic Schools Polding team.
He travelled to Dapto with the team for those championships at the end of Term 2, Polding successful in their three-day campaign.
Eli, who plays in the centres, had a great carnival and gained the attention of selectors as his team finished runners up in the competition.
It was a pretty tough competition, Eli said, with the highlight for him the game against Western.
Eli was one of 33 chosen to go into camp this week, where the team will be whittled down to 17 to play for NSW in Canberra.
Eli's been playing rugby league for Red Bend JRL since he was just four and is a keen Penrith Panthers fan.
His club side is also having a successful winter, they've only lost one game so far.
But he's also a pretty keen rugby union player and an achiever in athletics as well.
Best wishes to Eli for a great camp and future in sport!
