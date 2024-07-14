It's time to come together: Rural Area Mental Health Program hosting community night in Forbes

Do you believe that you should be 'back to normal' like you were before the November 2022 floods?
People are feeling exhausted, powerless, and out of control which is not uncommon under the circumstances of rolling adversity.
The reality is, these times are tough.
Philip Worrad is one of the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) Coordinators for Western NSW LHD based in Orange.
Philip is often called upon to provide training about mental health and wellbeing and numerous members of the Forbes community have noticed the need for a mental health session here in Forbes.
"Forbes Council has picked up the concerns of members of the community," Mr Worrad said.
"They've (Forbes Council) spoken with people on the ground, and after further conversations with Megan Staples, Principal of Forbes Public School, and I, decided to spearhead this community session.
"Megan Staples, noticed that members of her school community - students and parents - are working from an expectation that they should be 'back to normal' after the floods but are doing it tough."
This community session is on Wednesday, July 31.
"I provide educational sessions to give people knowledge and strategies to assist personal recovery," Mr Worrad said.
"The evening on July 31, will help to normalise the lived experience of individuals. It will give people strategies to better manage difficult thoughts and feelings, how to look out for themselves and for their mates during their tough times, and where to find help if it's needed.
"People can place an unfair expectation upon themselves and others. Normally, people recover from adversity without help and become mentally prepared for what comes next.
"These past years, however, have been different. There has been little time for respite or recovery for people impacted by drought, COVID-19, mice, flood, crime, the effort of recovery and the cost of living.
"Many have noticed signs that the Forbes community is continuing to feel the impact of adversity."
The 'Tough Times Require Stronger Action' evening will provide adults in the Forbes community with support and resources, normalise emotional reactions, promote coping strategies and reduce the long-term psychological impact of anxiety and stress.
"The information and strategies can be easily adapted to assist children," Mr Worrad said.
"We know that children too are struggling to find their own 'back to normal' following the floods. When adults learn how to manage their own anxiety and stress, for example, they are better equipped to help their children."
This session will be provided in the Forbes Town Hall on Wednesday, July 31 with doors opening at 5:30pm and the session beginning at 6pm to finish at 8pm.
With the support of schools, attendees will be offered finger food from 5:30pm.
To RSVP email communityrecovery@forbes.sw.gov.au or call 6850 2300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.