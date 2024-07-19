Carbon credits topic at probus

The Forbes Men's Probus Club held their June meeting on Friday, June 28.
President Neil Gilmour opened the June meeting by welcoming 34 members then called for assistant secretary Trevor Drury to call for the apologies and read the minutes of the previous meeting which was moved and seconded.
President Neil then asked John Bruce to read the financial report which was seconded from the floor.
Trevor Drury then read the correspondence and the business arising from the previous meeting was attended to.
Alister Lockhart then was asked to present the welfare report when he reported that five members were unwell.
He followed by reading some 'words of wisdom'.
After making sure there was no other business President Neil announced morning tea.
After morning tea President Neil invited David Nock to welcome our guest speaker Guy Webb who spoke on 'Carbon Credits'.
Guy originally comes from Albert, north of Condobolin. After school and University he became very interested in soil and how losing carbon depleted the soil for cropping and how continuous ploughing also depleted the soil.
In association with others Guy and partners eventually borrowed over $100 million from Government sources and created a company to introduce carbon fixing fungi to crop seed in the form of a powder inoculant applied to seed in sowing.
This is delivered to farmers in 5kg bags and direct drilled into the soil eliminating ploughing.
The company that was formed by the partners is called Loam Bio and enjoys the support of the Government and Universities because of the benefit to agriculture.
The Company can supply farmers with fungi to inoculate seed for $12.50 per hectare.
Many Universities are involved and as many as 70 scientists employed in the development of this enterprise.
After many questions were answered, President Neil had to call a halt to the proceedings and invited Noel Fuge to accord a vote of thanks and present Guy with a token of the club's appreciation.
This was followed by the expected applause.
President Neil then announced that the speaker for the next meeting on July 26 will be Paul Faulkner, Principal of Bedgerebong Primary School.
The members were thanked for their attendance and the meeting was closed at 12.00pm.
