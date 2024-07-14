Davie family enter international ranch sorting arena

Shane and Bella Davie have achieved top 10 and top 20 placings at the 2024 world ranch sorting championships.
The father and daughter were two members of a 12-strong Australian team to enter the international arena for the horse sport, at the championships in Fort Worth in Texas.
It was an incredible opportunity to experience the sport at a whole new level for the family, who have been with the local club from inception.
Shane and Bella finished the Australian season with top five rankings, but Shane hadn't actually planned to compete in the US.
Convinced to ride, he teamed up with Dubbo's Cindy Henderson to place fourth in the world in the Western Heritage style of competition.
This class restricts the riders to a trot and places the emphasis on slow and quiet cattle management.
The competition drew 335 teams, Shane and Cindy progressing through four rounds to the top 10.
Individually, Shane was ranked seventh in the world at the conclusion of his international debut competition.
Bella, who was the third-ranked Youth Under 18s rider and the highest-pointscoring Novice at the end of the Australian season, had three top 20 placings with two riders from Dubbo.
Teamed with Mia Henderson, Bella placed 18th of 602; and 13th of 696. With Lily Henderson she came 17th of 472.
In Australia Bella competes against other Under 18s but the international competition is based solely on rating, not age.
The results are particularly impressive given the Australians left wintery conditions here to land in Texan heat and humidity, and rode hired horses in unfamiliar saddles.
But the whole experience opened a whole new insight into the sport, and gave Bella the chance to ride with other Australian and American competitors.
Bella and Shane, with the Hendersons, flew to the US with time to spend a week on the ranch where they hired the horses to work with them.
Bella's horse was a really good fit, Sheryn said, but there's nothing quite like riding your own pony week to week in competition at home.
In the fast-paced sport of ranch sorting competitors work in pairs and have just 60 seconds to get their 10 cattle, in number order, penned.
"A lot of your success is the bond you have and the trust you have with your horse," Sheryn said.
The atmosphere and level of competition really were a whole new experience as well.
There were 1200 horses stabled undercover on the site, the venue so large everyone used golf buggies or side-by-sides to get around, it was simply too large an area to get around on foot.
There were seven pens competing at any time - three inside, four outside - with riders needing to watch the big screens for where their next run would be.
"The cattle were tough, they were very tough, there were lots of no times but to actually get into a final you had to look at getting a 10, to get in the placings," Sheryn said.
Both Shane and Bella have now increased their rating from a 3 to a 4, and they'll turn their attention back to competition on their home soil in the new season.
The sport has grown rapidly in the region since the Davies and others formed the Forbes club.
Shane is currently president of the Forbes club and Sheryn the treasurer.
"We started it in Forbes because we were travelling and found that it was such a great family-orientated sport," Sheryn said.
"There's no age limit on it.
"We found it was a social event as well as a competing event."
Their competition weekends attract riders and horses from all over the region and training clinics typically book out in 24 hours.
They've also got an excellent number of riders rising through the competitive ranks with outstanding representation at nationals - more on that to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.