Narrow loss for Magpies

Currently in seventh position on the ladder for the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership, the Forbes Magpies need a string of wins to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Captain Nick Greenhalgh emphasised the importance of consistent performances leading up to the semi finals, saying, "we need to start stringing a few wins together to get a higher spot on the ladder".
"If we can put in a couple of 80-minute performances and get a few wins, we will finish higher on the ladder. Fourth or fifth would be ideal."
With only four games remaining, the Forbes Magpies are sitting with 13 points after a narrow loss to the Dubbo Raiders last Sunday, with a final score of 20-12.
"I didn't play last weekend, but we were nearly at full strength," Nick said.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times with cheap possession turnovers and not completing our sets.
"Many blokes made many errors and would be fairly disappointed with the result and how they played," he said.
Coming into the match after a week off and narrowly losing to Mudgee, Forbes had the chance to continue their climb up the competition ladder.
"The number of errors and possessions that we gave Dubbo didn't help us," Nick said.
"We just kept making too many silly errors. We didn't get to our kicks and were flat throughout the game.
"We just weren't good enough to peg them back, unfortunately, and Dubbo Macquarie took full advantage of that," Nick said.
Coach Cameron Greenhalgh noted their shortcomings, saying, "we were simply outplayed and unenthused in the ruck area".
The last time the Magpies faced the Raiders was in Round 5 when Forbes secured the win.
"We were able to beat them in the first round at home, and then to lose this round, it's a bit disappointing," Nick said.
"We just need to play to our potential, it feels like we're just waiting back for one of our superstars to come up with a big play.
"We've got a really handy side on paper, but we're just not showing it on the field at the moment," he said.
Looking ahead, Forbes will play against Dubbo CYMS this weekend at Apex Oval in Dubbo.
Nick emphasised the need to regroup and work on their defence at training in order to face CYMS.
"We need to bounce back fairly quickly and regroup this week at training to get ready to face Dubbo CYMS," Nick said.
"Our defence will have to be good against CYMS; they've got a crafty number 9 out on hooker. We need to be ten times better this weekend," he said.
Following this weekend's game, Forbes will face off against Parkes, Lithgow Workies, and Wellington.
