Forbes Pony Club gears up for their major annual event

Forbes Pony Club is looking forward to another successful Charlie O Connor weekend with the showjumping day and annual gymkhana scheduled for July 27 and 28.
President David Quirk said the committee had been working hard behind the scenes to secure a range of sponsors for the event and planning for the weekend of competition, with members also busy training for their events.
"This event is our local Pony Club showcase for the year," Mr Quirk said, "and the members really look forward to the chance of competing here on their own grounds. It is also a day where we celebrate and acknowledge past pony club members with the John Stewart Memorial Barrel race".
"We are very grateful for the support of all of our sponsors, who really do allow us to conduct a wonderful professional event," Mr Quirk said.
"We have been fortunate also to recently receive funding from Forbes Shire Council for more jump equipment including a timing system and new jumps and we have also recently been awarded additional funding from Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations towards training clinics for our members.
Sponsors include Jemalong Wool, Walkers Ag nVet, Hutcheon and Pearce, Forbes Toyota, Forbes Livestock, KMWL, RKJ Builders, Agriwest, Tomlinson Ag and Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing as well as Newmarket Saddlery.
"Entries are now open through the Pony Club website justGo and the Club welcomes competitors from all over the Central West to attend.
More information can be found on the Forbes Pony Club Facebook page.
