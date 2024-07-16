Forbes Advocate
Forbes Pony Club gears up for their major annual event

Updated July 17 2024 - 8:27am, first published 8:19am
Forbes Pony Club members with cavaletti jump equipment purchased with funding from Forbes Shire Council. Image supplied
Forbes Pony Club is looking forward to another successful Charlie O Connor weekend with the showjumping day and annual gymkhana scheduled for July 27 and 28.

