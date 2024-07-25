Eugowra kelpie takes Qld state title

He might be nine years of age but Kay and Kevin Howell's champion kelpie Karana Roy IV still doesn't like to be beaten.
At the recent Queensland State Utility Trials Karana Roy IV took out the state title.
Kay and Kevin, who run "Karana' Kelpie Stud at Eugowra travelled to Inglewood in Queensland with a team of dogs which competed in events over three days, on June 27, 28 and 29.
"A Utility Trial is a combination of a yard trial and a field trial which is a true test of a dogs ability to handle sheep in all situations that could be found on the farm," Kevin said.
On the first day of competition the Howell's competed with six dogs in the Inglewood Open Championship.
They we were successful with Karana Spud finishing in first place and two of their dogs Karana Ned V and eventual state champion Karana Roy IV finishing equal second.
The Queensland State Utility Championship was run over the following two days with their champion dog Karana Roy IV successful in winning the state title.
"Roy is nine a half years old now and his competition days are coming to an end as he is slowing down but he still tries his heart out and doesn't like to be beaten by a sheep," Kevin said.
During the championships Kevin was honoured to judge the Novice Utility trial and was also asked to conduct a working dog clinic.
"The Queensland trial committee ran a very well planned trial and are in the planning stages of running the Australian Yard Dog Championship next year in July again at Inglewood a very nice little tidy town of very community oriented people," Kevin said.
