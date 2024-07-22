Precinct continues to attract new investors

The Parkes Special Activation Precinct has continued to attract a healthy pipeline of investors, a spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) told the Champion Post.
"The NSW Government remains committed to delivering the Parkes Special Activation Precinct," the spokesperson said when asked for an update on progress of the precinct.
Key anchor tenants at the site include Brightmark, Pet Care Kitchen and Stevens Group.
Located at the junction of Australia's two rail spines - the Inland Rail and Trans-Australian Railway, the NSW Government hopes the precinct will become a true inland port, transferring export ready goods to domestic and international markets, and creating new industries in agriculture, freight and logistics, manufacturing, and energy and resource recovery.
One of the anchor tenants, Brightmark, the DPIRD spokesperson said, "has been developing its chemical plastics recycling technology in the USA".
"The company has been in discussions with the NSW EPA and approval processes are expected to commence in the coming months.
"Brightmark remains committed to the Parkes Special Activation Precinct and its continual development".
Another of the key tenants Stevens Group, DPIRD said, "has obtained its Complying Development Certificate for the BP Highway Service Centre development."
The company recently secured additional development partners and is on track to commence on site by late 2024.
Completion of the BP Service Centre is expected to align with the opening of the nearby Parkes Bypass in mid-2025.
"Other private developers are progressing subdivision of lots within the precinct," DPIRD said.
"Parkes precinct infrastructure continues to progress with the completion and opening of Brolgan Road at the end of 2023.
"The remaining trunk infrastructure works which will provide services for the precinct are due for completion in 2025.
"Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation continues to deliver this key infrastructure program to create economic development and long-term sustainable growth for generations to come," the spokesperson said.
