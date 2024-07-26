Get your entries ready

Get excited, the best little show in the west is approaching fast and the schedule has just been released in time for you to organise your entries.
There will be all day entertainment and attractions featuring the Bedgerabong Public School Marimbas, historical vehicle display, a fun filled kids zone, Dane the Magic Man, dog high jump, emergency services exhibit, farmyard nursery, jumping castle, reptile exhibit and a bucking bull.
A highlight of the day will be the Hutcheon and Pearce grand parade at 2:30pm and Earney Earthworks fireworks which you can not miss.
The schedule provides detail about all exhibitions and events at the 2024 Bedgerabong Show.
Exhibitions and events at this year's show include, Young Woman, most appropriately dressed teenager, pre-teenager, junior boy and junior girl competitions, cattle, cooking, craft, dogs and dog high jump, farm produce, flowers, fine arts, fire buckets, fruit and vegetables, historical vehicles, home brewing, jams, pickles and preserves, metalwork, photography, pigs, poultry, ring events, schoolwork, show jumping, sheep and wool.
There is an exhibition for everyone of all ages to enter into for your chance to win.
You can view sections on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page or pick up a copy of the schedule at the Handicraft Centre in Forbes.
Make sure to check out the schedule to see all of the fun and exciting attractions and entertainment on offer on Saturday, August 17 at the Bedgerabong Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.