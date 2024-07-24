Top dog sells for $21,000

The Forbes Working Dog Club and Auction have had another successful weekend despite the testing weather conditions.
Thirty-eight out of 49 dogs found a new home after their efforts over the weekend.
The majority of the dogs were sold on the day, either to those on site for the auction or online via AuctionsPlus.
On Friday the dogs were put through their paces with paddock demonstrations on sheep, goats and cattle.
Forbes Working Dog Club President Olly Hanson said Friday went very well as the demonstrations gained a lot of views on their livestream which is one of the main purposes of the day.
"A few people turned up to watch in person as well," Hanson said.
On Friday night the Forbes Working Dog Club also held a charity auction, raising money for the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence Committee.
"We had our charity dinner on the Friday night and auction, that went really well," he said.
"We were happy with the people that turned up and we raised just short of $14,000 on the night for the cause and by the end of it it'll be a little bit more as some commission will go towards the total too."
On Saturday the anticipated auction was held in cold and windy conditions.
"The auction itself on the Saturday was pretty hard going, just the weather was miserable and it didn't make anything easy, but the Elders auctioneer did really well selling on the day," Mr Hanson said.
The average selling price was $6200 on the day which Mr Hanson says is a little bit down on the last year but still not bad considering the sale and it was just a tough sale.
The top selling dog was Boadbents Dottie which sold for $21,000.
Boadbents Dottie is the full sister to last year's top selling dog at $15,500 from Zeb Broadbent all the way from Yarraberb in Victoria.
"It's the full sister to the one he sold last year but the next littler down. He's quite happy with the sale and we're very happy that he came to sell his dog at Forbes," Mr Hanson said.
James Rayner from Stony Creek sold the top priced pup which is his fourth year in a row selling the top priced dog under 12 months.
Thomas Woolford from Galong sold the top priced male, Northwest Jax at $8,750.
"Thank you to all our sponsors who help run the day and another big thank you to everyone who donated to the charity auction and to the people who brought things on the night as well.
"We can't do it without ours sponsors and just hope to see everyone there next year," Mr Hanson said.
