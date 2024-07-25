'State of Origin' of bowls

The final of Minor Bowls Pairs was billed a State of Origin game and it didn't disappoint, and a lot closer with no 'biff' then the result of last Wednesday night.
After 21 ends played with a strong cross wind making for extreme chilly conditions which were added to by the odd light shower of rain, Brett 'Doogle' Davenport and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes ruled supreme 19-18 over Shayne 'Sharka' Staines and Shane 'Booza' Bolam.
What a game the majority of supporters who gathered in the warmth of the clubhouse to watch witnessed. And it did not go unnoticed by the Dukes skipped pairing.
"I have to say an unbelievable game to be part of, one of the best I have played in," 'Pooch' said on Sunday.
"Many congratulated us on the game noting the conditions saying some excellent bowls were played. It was also good to play where we are all good mates," he added.
Down 13-17 after 18 ends it didn't look good for 'Doogle' and 'Pooch' but the talented skip had one simple message for his lead, 'never give up'.
"I told 'Doogle' if we can get a two on this end (19) and the two on the next we are well in it," 'Pooch' said. The two they did with drawn shots to trail 15-17.
The tend continued on the next, end 20, but this time registering a four.
"Again we drew shots in tight ends and were happy 'Booza' ran out 'bullets' as he tried to break up the last end," 'Pooch' added.
The win was a reverse to the final of the Minor Singles where 'Booza' had the final say over 'Pooch' in a similarly played game.
For the record the Dukes skipped pair jumped out to lead 6-0 after three ends extending it to 8-2 after seven. Bolam's hit back for 9-all after 11 with the score 13-all after 16 before Bolam's led 17-13 with the feverish three end remaining. The rest is now history.
Over the weekend two games featured in Major Fours with the closest having lead John Cutler, 2nd Paul Baker, 3rd Jeff Nicholson for skip Glenn Kearney winning via a two on the last end 17-15 over lead Alf Davies, Laurie Crouch and Lyall Strudwick for skip Scott McKellar.
Two highlights from the game. Despite being in the losing team Alf was voted player of the game while on end nine it was called a draw with two resting touchers scored.
Kearney's led 6-4 after five, McKellar's 10-6 after 10, 12-9 after 15 and 15-14 after 19. Calling the right shots skip Glenn steered his team to a single on the second last of 21 ends to finish with a two for victory.
Doing it a bit more comfortable were Ian Hodges, Shayne Staines, Greg Gunn for skip Bert Bayley winning 25-14 over Clint Hurford, Cliff Nelson, Joe Nicholson and Dale Scott.
Bayley's led 3-0 after three and never gave it up, 12-6 after eight, 19-8 after 13 and 25-11 after 19. A ray of sunshine for Scott's winning 3-0 over the last two ends.
SOCIAL BOWLS - They said it was good weather for ducks but that didn't stop 12 die-hard WEDNESDAY morning bowlers out for a roll where card draw winners were the hot combination of Alf Davies and Laurie Crouch winning 21-11 in 21 ends,
(funny how many games finish on an un-even number these days) over an equally impressive combination Paul Doust and Lyall Strudwick. They led 6-0 after five, 14-3 then 12 cruising home.
Steve Frost skipped for Bill Scott to win 17-14 in 20 over Grahame Rice and John Browne. 2-all after three, 7-6 after 10 then 15-12 after 17. A good indication to the closeness of the game.
In the last Peter Mackay and Barry Shine jumped out of the boxes to lead 14-0 after eight of 22 finally winning 23-15 over John Gorton and Kerry Roach. A five on the last highlighted the day for John and Kerry. Meat tray winner Grahame Rice.
Four games of pairs on THURSDAY afternoon with Tony Bratton and Lyall Strudwick taking the winning rink scoring a 23-17 win in 22 ends over Bob Grant and Laurie Crouch. For T and L they led 9-3 after seven, 9-8 after 10, 16-15 after 17 before winning the last three ends 5-0.
Jason Howell and Denny Byrnes were behind 17-18 in 22 playing Billy Cowell and Dale Scott to claim the losing rink, but only just as they finished like Palawa King late. It was 8-all at the end of 10 then 18-11 after 19 before Jason and Denny hit their straps winning the last three ends 6-0 to just fail in a photo finish.
Cheree Vincent and Brian Asimus won 25-16 also in 22 over Ian Hodges and Jeff Nicholson. They were led 10-2 after six, 14-7 after 12 prior to dropping the last two ends 5-0.
Twenty two ends also resulted in Tara-Lee Shaw and Viv Russell winning 18-11 over Angie Dwyer and Poss Jones leading 12-6 after 14 to finish winning the last four ends 5-1. Resting touchers Jason Howell and Brian Asimus, raspberry Viv Russell. The jackpot of $600 still stands.
The jackpot of $170 still stands after SUNDAY morning where the winning rink went to Tara-Lee Shaw and Viv Russell comfortable 24-10 winners over Peter Besgrove and Al Phillips in the scheduled 16 ends. They were on top 15-2 at drinks.
Losing rink saw Benny Parslow and Peter Tisdell on the wrong side of a 14-10 scoreline when playing Pat O'Neill and Mick Merritt. 8-all after nine before Pat and Mick put the foot down playing their best bowls.
Angie Dwyer and John Kennedy won 17-13 over Peter Greenhalgh and Poss Jones leading 15-4 at half time. Drinks did the Eugowra combo well but all to late.
Jason Howell and Allan Hilder won 20-9 over Billy Cowell and Ron Thurlow leading 12-0 after seven. You can't keep good ladies down as show in the last with Lindy Bokeyar and Cheree Vincent winning 20-5 over Max Vincent and Kerry Roach leading 143-2 after eight. Resting toucher Al Phillips. Chook winners Bert Bayley, Dale Scott, Paul Hodge, Benny Parslow and Clint Hurford.
YOUR CLUB - Having a day out may we suggest the 'Bowlie', the community club there for all.
Something is happening all the time at your community club - Friday afternoon is Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere.
And remember Happy Hour also on Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am.
And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Weekly members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.