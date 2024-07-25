'State of Origin' of bowls

Jason Howell and Denny Byrnes were behind 17-18 in 22 playing Billy Cowell and Dale Scott to claim the losing rink, but only just as they finished like Palawa King late. It was 8-all at the end of 10 then 18-11 after 19 before Jason and Denny hit their straps winning the last three ends 6-0 to just fail in a photo finish.