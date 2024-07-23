Plant a tree or a shrub

Did you know that this year we celebrate 25 years of Toyota Australia as the major sponsor of Planet Ark's National Tree Day?
Throughout the years, individual Toyota Dealerships have supported their community and school events, providing funding for seedlings and planting equipment as well as merchandise and activities for kids and adults.
We would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge Parkes and Forbes Toyota for their ongoing support for our National Tree Day events.
Central West Lachlan Landcare are once again working with Forbes Shire Council and Parkes Shire Council to deliver National Tree Day activities this weekend with more beautiful winter weather forecast.
Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday, 27 July from 10am at Forbes Recycling and Waste Depot. Find out more details via our social media or the Planet Ark website. You can register here.
We will be expanding the green buffer around this redeveloping site. Forbes Shire Council are changing the focus from landfill to resource recovery and we are excited to be able to contribute to this project.
Parkes National Tree Day will be held on Sunday, 28 July from 10am at Akuna Road. Find out more details via our social media or the Planet Ark website. You can register here.
We are heading back out to the Parkes Wetlands for planting on Sunday, 28 July. This area has evolved beautifully since our last planting at the site. Parkes' former Sewage Treatment Plant maturation ponds are now taking shape as a high-value, hydrologically complex wetland, capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora. Our plantings work in with the naturally occurring Fuzzy Box species that occur in the area surrounding Akuna Road.
These events are a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, plant a tree or shrub, create some memories and meet new people. We have our chef lined up for BBQ duties, so we would really appreciate registrations via the Planet Ark website.
Over 27 million trees have been planted by more than five million volunteers since 1996 as part of the program and we are excited for our communities to support the goal of getting another million native plants in the ground this year.
If you can't register online, please contact me at cwllandcare@gmail.com or 0418 611 053.
