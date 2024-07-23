Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Plant a tree or a shrub

By Marg Applebee
July 24 2024 - 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marg Applebee with Liz Ward from Parkes and Forbes Toyota. Image supplied
Marg Applebee with Liz Ward from Parkes and Forbes Toyota. Image supplied

Did you know that this year we celebrate 25 years of Toyota Australia as the major sponsor of Planet Ark's National Tree Day?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.