Plant a tree or a shrub

We are heading back out to the Parkes Wetlands for planting on Sunday, 28 July. This area has evolved beautifully since our last planting at the site. Parkes' former Sewage Treatment Plant maturation ponds are now taking shape as a high-value, hydrologically complex wetland, capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora. Our plantings work in with the naturally occurring Fuzzy Box species that occur in the area surrounding Akuna Road.