Three Forbes pacers in the Protostar final

If harness racing authorities had any doubts over the importance of the Forbes district to the racing and breeding industry they need look no further than the field for this Saturday's $500,000 Ladbrokes Protostar at Albion Park.
Bittersweet, owned and bred by Denise and Phil Thurston of Forbes; Sweet on Lexy, owned by Forbes Club president Lex Crosby and; Fate Awaits, bred by the Thurston's before being sold, have secured places in the field of nine.
"It's the biggest two year-old race ever in the southern hemisphere," Sweet on Lexy's, Lex Crosby said.
"There's horses from Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, its a very big race.
"It's unbelievable that three horses from Forbes are in the race.
The Protostar is a slot race, run along the same lines as the Everest.
"People buy the slots and then do a deal with the owners of the horses. It's the first time it has been done in a two-year-old race," Crosby said
The Thurstons and Crosby's live 5kms apart from each other on the Escort Way.
"To have three horses in the biggest two-year-old race in Australia's history, prizemoney wise, is unbelievable for Forbes," Crosby said, adding he hopes the achievement will help the Forbes club get back up and running after the 2022 floods.
"We've got the track ready we just need to get the other facilities back so we can race on Anzac Day (next year). It's a big boost these three horses, they show Forbes is still relevant in the industry," Crosby said.
Sweet on Lexi, trained by Bernie Hewitt, warmed up for the Protostar by taking out last Saturday's Group 2 Wayne Wilson Paleface Adios Classic.
The Thurston's Bitter Sweet, trained at Goulburn by Brad Hewitt, finished third in the Paleface Adios while Fait Awaits trained in Queensland by Grant Dixon finished fifth.
