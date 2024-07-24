Low scores defy weather

Saturday's golf was played in conditions similar to those experienced by the players in 'The Open', being held at Royal Troon in Scotland.
The field of 70 players contesting the 2-Person Ambrose, sponsored by Hassall Trading P/L, encountered strong chilly winds, low temperatures and damp ground conditions. Nevertheless some good low scores were returned.
In the Scratch event a count back was needed to separate the winners after two teams finished on 68, with both teams being four shots better than the next best.
Tim West and Steve Betland shot 33-35 for their result, starting with a bogey but then scored birdies on the 3rd , 4th , 6th and 7th holes.
They gained an advantage by scoring two birdies to start the back-9, with pars interrupted by a bogey on the 17th .
In comparison Alf Davies and Phil Duke shot 32-36, gaining their shots on the 5th , 6th , 8th and 9th holes. Their back-9 was a succession of pars from start to finish.
As is often the case for so many, if a few more putts had dropped they would have been clear winners.
The Handicap results also required a count back, with two teams finishing on 65 nett.
And again both teams had a handy lead over the next best.
Brianna and Carolyn Duncan took the honours, helped by a pleasing handicap but
also some very good play. Bogeys on the 5th and 7th were not untidy, just unfortunate. However they stormed home with 35 to have a total of 73, then waited nervously for the result.
The runners-up were Alf Davies and Phil Dukes, having again been thwarted at the post. Their scratch score was outstanding in the conditions but they did not have much handicap to play with. And of course there was the unhelpful putts.
The ball sweep went to 71 nett on count back, going to: 68.5 - J Banks/G Falvey, J Hall/B Kelly, D Tildsley/D Bayley; 69 1/4 - G Everson/M Andrews; 70 1/4 - D Rhodes/L Fraser, S Kirkman/T Griffiths; 70 1/2 - P Dawson/K Herbert; 70.75 - N Inder/M Inder; 71 - S Brindle/P O'Connell.
The visitors included J Hall (Trundle), J Middleton and C Goodsell (Parkes) and B Kelly (Caragabal). Both Ben and Jarrod did well despite being 'sand green' members, but maybe the heavy greens felt like home.
The NTP's went to: 9th - B Parker; 18th - B Ashton, with neither able to convert successfully. There were five 2's scored, with three on the 3rd and two on the 9th .
The Pro Shop Super-Pin had a little bit of confusion around it with players forgetting to record their names. The only name on the Sheet was Sean Brindle whose shot was quite some distance from the hole. Well done Sean.
This day was a day of decisions. Some players arrived at the course then debated with themselves if they were going to play or not. Their mates helped them make a decision, which they lost and so played.
Some players saw the challenge in staying warm and dry, in judging the force of the wind and thus adjusting their club selection. For many of those the apparel they wore hampered their swing and ultimately affected their score.
Then there were those dressed more for summer play in the Pacific Islands.
The bare knees and legs were soon chilled, but they all steadfastly completed their rounds.
Of the groups that played, more than half finished under 72 on their nett score, with all but two of those playing later - that is after 10 am. In the Scratch event only two groups scored under par and both of those on 68.
One of the later groups got around the course in good order.
They missed a rain scud just prior to their start, and managed to get to the 17th before a late, windy rain squall hit them. But they were headed for home and were so joyed that it did not affect them.
Both Sally Crosby and Jean Judge lent heavily on their playing partners to finish around par on Handicap, but still quite a way behind the Duncans. And Jenny Hubbard echoed the thoughts of many when she made comment after finishing.
Despite the adversity, the Ambrose format ensured that scores on individual holes did not balloon out. The worst of the day was an '8' by Dave Sly and Greg Hanns, recorded on the 7th . They 'paired' that with a '7' on the 15th.
Both the 7th and 15th affected some teams, nabbing six 7's a-piece, among which were a few 'pairs'. The 2nd caught one team out, as did the 4th.
But overall the scores were consistent with good play rewarded and handicaps helping others. And fortunately nobody managed to 'raise the bat'.
One player bought a new umbrella prior to commencing their round. It was so windy that I suspect it stayed in the bag until the end as it would have been difficult to keep hold of.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday.
Here is the News:
The new golf system seems to be well accepted by most players. Hopefully the cabling between the Score Kiosk and the Leader Board TV will be repaired soon and the whole result screen will be there for all to see.
A couple of reminders for the Trundle Mens Open, set for Sat 3rd and Sun 4th August, and the Temora Open, to be held on Aug 10 and 11. Refer to the notice board for details of these.
Also a 'heads up' for the PGA Scramble on Sun 1 Sep. Unfortunately this is Father's Day so hopefully players will be free.
Also the Roylances Cup has been brought forward from Sat Sep 21 to Sat Sep 14. This will be Polling Day for the Local Government Elections so get your vote in early.
Head Pro Will advises that he has organised to provide golf tuition into a couple of the local schools. If you have an interest in where and when please contact him through the Pro Shop for more details.
The Management Committee offers condolences on behalf of all members to Head Pro Will on the passing of his father. His dad had been ill for quite some time, but Will managed to spend time with him recently.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 27 July, is a 4BBB Stableford Medley event, vying for the Hawke Trophy. Sunday 21 July has the Stableford Medley.
