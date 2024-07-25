From the mayor's desk: final call for community funding applications

Thank you to all those who attended NSW Reconstruction Authority. It is so important for residents to Have Your Say so we can get a housing recovery package that will fully meet the needs of our community.
These sessions will help define the $40 million package to be offered to residents to reduce the impact of future floods to be shared between Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and Cabonne Shires. Consultation will close on Friday 16 August.
A reminder that there our Recovery officers also have a free mental health session -Tough Times Require Strong Action on 31 July at Town Hall.
The team also is creating an e-newsletter that you can subscribe to through our website that outlines all of the latest news in recovery and all of the events that are coming up. Contact Council on 0268 502300 if you would like more detail on these events or to supply your email address for the newsletter.
Another big yarding at the saleyards with almost 55,000 sheep yarded on Tuesday morning and around 2000 expected Friday for the Store Cattle sale - no wonder we are considered the best area for primary production in NSW.
Our Community Funding program closes on the 31 July for this round. The Community Funding program is the way that you can ask Council for in kind or cash support for your event or activity. It's for not-for-profit groups and clubs and is a competitive process - but you can access up to $5,000 in support.
If you need help with the form, we can certainly help you to complete it - just contact our Community Relations officer at Council and they will be able to give you a hand.
There are two rounds a year and we encourage groups to think ahead. That is - if your event or activity is in the second half of the year, apply for the earlier round of the program - there are two every year.
Applications can be made through Council's Website - just look for Community Funding program - and good luck!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.