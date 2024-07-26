Boost your ROI with free AFL tips from My Betting Sites Australia

This is branded content.
It might seem implausible to profit off free tips from the internet, but it's true - My Betting Sites does offer free AFL tips that see a consistent return of investment. According to Zero Hangar, My Betting Sites has an ROI of 121% from 140 tips, all of which can be viewed via their tip history.
Betting is always a gamble, there are no guarantees that anyone can make accurate predictions, but My Betting Sites Australia has emerged as a frontrunner with their tips coming true consistently.
Any newcomer to the game - whether Australian Football or the game of placing bets - would most likely start off by asking their more experienced friends which teams are strong before they start to draw their own conclusions.
Over at My Betting Sites, they get their tips from a team of seasoned analysts that not only understand the game and its players, but they also know the team dynamics, match strategies, behavioural patterns depending on where they are playing, and against whom. All of which are intrinsically tied to the outcome of the match, and they shine a light on the match, highlighting the present situation and offers an in-depth commentary on every match.
Weather conditions, injuries, and individual player forms are not neglected either and it really shows that they've done their homework on each match to ensure the best possible prediction.
But pure speculation is not enough to get the plane off the ground, My Betting Sites also rely on historical data to back their predictions and they are very transparent with their previous tips. Though, anyone would be, if their track record looks as good as theirs.
"There are plenty of expert tippers in the AFL field and mad props to them," shares Mason, the site's associate editor and AFL tipster, "but looking at our past tips, I think it's safe to say that My Betting Sites has a proven track record thus far. Not to toot our own horn, but there's a reason for that. We merge statistics and analytics together to provide the best predictions, without withholding any information, taking into account everything that's happening with the players, coaches, and matches."
Despite their huge success with tipping, My Betting Sites Australia is focused on the long game. They don't fret over occasional losses because they have their eye on the prize: consistent winning for years on end, which means continued successes over every AFL season, instead of just focusing on what's right before their eyes. This means that they are open to change, in fact, they may even welcome it.
Being able to think on their feet is another reason that keeps their tipsters on top form. They do not stick with "tried and true" methods, because the thing about those methods is that they quickly become "tired and off target". Instead, the tippers for My Betting Sites focus on anticipating change.
Following their social media is one way of gaining free insights into the upcoming AFL matches, but they also have a platform built specifically for tipsters. Joining is completely free and they have internal tipping competitions consisting of prize pools of up to $5000 AUD as well as prizes every week.
For example, the best tippers gain $100 AUD gift cards for their win streak, but what My Betting Sites has created is a community of AFL fans that can mingle and discuss together. They have created a safe space for bettors and fans alike to come together, showcasing their knowledge and insights.
But users do not have to join if they aren't yet looking for that kind of community, as mentioned, they post their free tips on social media and also offer tips on their website. It is very easily accessible and best of all, it is completely free.
Called the gateway of gambling, AFL has enabled the betting industry to flourish with the close association of one another.
Even the players themselves have become tightly embroiled in the culture of betting, with questionnaires being filled before every game to ensure that they understand their responsibilities as a player - no betting for profit, but tipping with no financial benefits is completely fine. Players often receive messages from bettors as well, private DMs either thanking them or cursing them.
Josh Dunkley, the midfielder for the Western Bulldogs, shared that he was harassed by a bettor who claimed that Dunkley cost him $2,500 AUD and that he expects to be reimbursed.
The bettor even enclosed his bank account details, fully expecting that the midfielder would take responsibility for his own losses. These examples are not unheard of - when he shared what happened to him with his team, everyone also had a similar story to share.
As a columnist for ESPN, he writes that, "It's no secret that Australians love to gamble, and will do so on just about anything. As a nation, we gamble more than anyone else. Fact! It's become part of everyday life for a lot of people and that's fine, so long as it doesn't become an addiction or problem."
This is one of the concerns that My Betting Sites has and they do not condone unhealthy practices of betting, often taking it upon themselves to remind users to be mindful of their bets and to ensure that they aren't getting in over their heads.
"At the end of the day, betting should be a part of the love for the game instead of anything more than just a form of pure entertainment," Mason shares, "at My Betting Sites, we take responsible betting very seriously and would never advertise the benefits of betting while sweeping the consequences under the rug. Everyone should know that addiction can be disastrous, whether it is alcohol, cigarettes, or betting."
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
