Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bowls major fours competition opens with an upset

By Don Craft
July 29 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annette Tisdell on the greens in the pairs carnival earlier this month. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Annette Tisdell on the greens in the pairs carnival earlier this month. Picture by Jenny Kingham

MAJOR FOURS 

Well, well, well, what a boil over in the first round of the Club Major Fours at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.