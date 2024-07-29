Bowls major fours competition opens with an upset

Well, well, well, what a boil over in the first round of the Club Major Fours at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.
Who would have bet that Tony Bratton, Lindy Cannon, Bruce Jones and Cherie Vincent would have defeated Brett Davenport, Scott Andrews, Robert Dukes and Christian West but they did and good on them.
The game was played in front of quite a good roll-up of spectators who gave their support to both teams.
Cherie and her team played very consistent bowls over the first 13 ends to hold a 22-5 lead and Westy's team must have wondered what they had to do.
On the next end Westy's team picked up one shot and the gate opened when they started to play full length ends. They scored a 1,3,6,2 and 1 before Cherie's team held a shot on the 19th end to lead 23-18.
Westy's team then scored a four to be only one shot behind going into the last end. Cherie and her team held their nerve and outplayed the favourites on the last end to pick up a two for a great win.
Well done Tony, Lindy, Bruce and Cherie.
The winter weather was that good for outdoor sports last Wednesday morning a couple of hearty bowlers greeted the green in shorts much to the delight of neighbouring rink players.
Still they weren't winners on the green, that went to Bill O'Connell and Laurie Crouch who handed out a mini lesson to John Baass and Lyall Strudwick winning 29-12 over 20 ends. They looked really good early, 20-1 after nine.
Card draw runners-up had four sharing the prize after Bill Looney and Paul Doust shared a 14-all score with Geoff Coles and Don Craft. 5-all after six, 6-all after eight, 12-11 after 14 with Bill and Paul winning the last two ends with singles for the draw.
Another drawn game had Max Vincent, Therese David and skip Peter Barnes finishing 11-all with Robyn Mattiske, Leslie Dunstan for skip Geoff West in 14 ends.
Again only a couple of shots separated the combinations all game, 6-all after six, 9-8 after 10.
Bill Scott and Peter Mackay stood tall winning 16-12 in 18 over Ann Mackay and Sandra Priest who shared lead duties for John Browne with the score 7-4 in their favour after nine before shooting way to led 13-4 after 12.
Ray Dunstan and Jeff Nicholson went down 14-15 on the front of the card while on the score side on the card it was reverse when playing Steve Frost and Cheree Vincent.
On the score side of the card Ray and Jeff led 13-1 after seven of 18 ends and were lucky to hold on losing the run home 13-2 with one of these on the last end.
King lead Kerry Dunstan laid the foundations for Barry Shine to win a tight 22 ends 18-14 over Noel Jolliffe and Dale Scott. Kerry and Barry led 10-8 after 12 but sat on 10 for the next five ends to trail 14-10 before running away with the run home 8-0.
Graham Rice and Alf Davies combined well to win 22-12 over 20 when playing Pat O'Neill and Sue White. They had to finish best after it was 7-all after nine.
In the last Jason Howell and John Kennedy proved to strong for Sue Smith and Tony Bratton winning 23-13 in 20. Again a strong finish got the 'boys' home after it was 8-all at half time. Raffle winners, John Browne and Leslie Dunstan.
The weather on THURSDAY afternoon turned cold, which is not unusual lately and this kept some of the usual players home in front of the heater. The winning rink and losing rink was number 2 where Kerry Roach and Cherie Vincent accounted for Tony Bratton and Alan Phillips 21-14.
On the sixth end Kerry and Cherie were ahead 6-3 but then marked time by staying on the six for seven ends with the score 6-12 to Tony and Al. The ladies then showed a clean pair of heals winning eight of the next ten ends for a 21-14 win.
In the next game Joyce Boland and Ian Hodges had big 32-8 win over Max Vinvent and Bruce Jones. Joyce and Ian played some outstanding bowls and were never headed winning seventeen of the twenty two ends played.
There was no runaway win in the last game where Jason Howell, Bob Grant and Dennis Byrnes had a close 15-14 win against Chris Townsend (a visitor from Macksville) Paul Doust and Scott McKellar.
The game was close all the way, at the sixth end it was 8-7 Dennis's way and at twelve Scott's team held the lead at 13-12. Dennis and his team picked up three shots on the last four ends to walk away with the win.
Resting touchers went to Posso Jones, Joyce Boland and young Bobby Grant. Paul Doust was the recipiant of a raspberry.
The jackpot stands at $600.
A cold front came through on Sunday morning but it did not stop eighteen hardy bowlers turn out to play.
The winning and loosing rink was number three where Jason Howell and Dale Scott held on for a 22-16 win against Dale Maynard and Lyall Strudwick. Although it was close at the tenth end it was 10 all but at the twelth end Dale and Jason picked up a five, a three on the thirteenth and a four on the fifteenth to close out the game.
Cherie Vincent is playing some good bowls and she teamed with Ian Hodges for a 16-14 wih over Pat O'Neil and Alan Phillips.
Cherie and Ian scored a six on the second end which helped them hold the lead until the fifteenth end when the score was even at 14 all. They picked up a two on the last end for the win.
In the next game Ben Parslow and John Cutler defeated Peter Tisdell and Cliff Nelson 16-5. Although Ben and John had a good win Peter and Cliff did not help themselves when they sat on two for four ends, and four for seven ends.
The last game was a game of triples where Angie Dwyer, Paul Baker and Bruce Miller (a visitor from Castlemain) held the lead all the way to defeat Alene Jolme, Alan Hilder and Brian Asimus 13-5.
There were no resting touchers but Alan Phillips had to get his taste buds to accept a raspberry.
Social bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm.
For further information phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.