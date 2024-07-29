Sunday is Forbes Cup day, and these Sydney race-goers can't wait

Sunday is Forbes Cup Day and everything is in place for a great day trackside.
We'll welcome 120 metropolitan visitors through major sponsors Bankstown Sports Club this year - and the coordinator of the annual trip says they're looking forward to it.
Graeme Ayling has been coordinating a great weekend in Forbes, based around the Cup, for this group for 29 years now.
He was working at Bankstown Sports Club when it all began - just a group of blokes who wanted to go to a country race meeting.
"We used to watch it, we had a bet on Monday afternoons," Graeme said.
"We just looked at the options and noone had been to Forbes so we decided to go to Forbes."
We're so glad they did!
Even though the weather didn't turn it on for the visitors that first year - Graeme recalls it was all but snowing - they had a good day and they've been coming back ever since.
We're now celebrating more than 25 years of the Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup and the partnership has made a wonderful contribution to our jockey club and community.
Graeme is one of a couple of members who have made the trip every year (COVID lockdowns the only exception and even then the club extended its support) and there are plenty who have been coming for 20 years or more.
The Bankstown Sports Club travellers also have good support from Mount Lewis Bowling Club, Cabra-Vale Diggers, Penrith RSL, Crossroads Hotel and Club Sydney.
It's a reunion for those who make the trip, and they look forward to catching up with the locals who have become friends over the years too - there's a group that make the return visit to Bankstown each October.
"A lot of us only see each other every 12 months," Graeme said. "As soon as they get back they put their name down for next year."
On Saturday they'll head to the bowling greens, golf course or footy, while others enjoy the local hospitality.
"It's good for the town," Graeme says.
In the late 1990s the race meeting was on the bank holiday Monday, the group has been part of the successful move to Sunday and the great news the day's feature race would be a heat of The Big Dance.
"Gai Waterhouse brought a horse up last year, that was a first for Forbes," Graeme said of the drawing power of the race.
The Calcutta on the eve of race day is a much anticipated part of the event, and on Sunday it's all about what's on track right here in Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.